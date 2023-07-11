State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating extensive vandalism during the past weekend at Camp Seph Mack, in the Penn Run area.
On the Facebook page “Friends of Camp Seph Mack,” it was posted that Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. the vandalism was discovered in Rinn Lodge as well as the camp’s dining hall.
“The incident occurred between Wednesday (July 5) and Sunday (July 9) and is being actively investigated,” according to the “Friends of Camp Seph Mack” post.
It has prompted the camp to announce a “work day” Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., asking for volunteers (14 had responded as of Monday evening) and promising a lunch as part of the effort.
It also prompted camp officials to ask anyone with information about the vandalism to call the state police at (724) 357-1960.
Camp Seph Mack is located near the end of South Harmony Road on the northern shoreline of Yellow Creek State Park. It is on what at one time was the Frank Moose Farm in Cherryhill Township, where Scouts first camped in 1928.
It is named for the late J. Sephus Mack, an executive of the old G.C. Murphy Company whose memory is preserved in Indiana by the J.S. Mack Foundation he established, as well as the J.S. Mack Community Center in White Township.
He also was a supporter of Scouting who in 1937, three years before a stroke fatally felled him, made what was the largest contribution, $2,400, toward Camp William Penn Inc.’s purchase of the Moose farm.
By some estimates, decades later, that would be the same as a $40,000 donation.
In 1968, when the commonwealth began plans for what today is Yellow Creek State Park, the campgrounds were sold to the state with a lease agreement that ensured that Scouts would continue to have access there.
The lease today is with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which was created in 1995 to maintain and preserve Yellow Creek and more than 100 other outdoor facilities.
In 2019, the current Boy Scout organization for areas of southwestern Pennsylvania, western Maryland and northern West Virginia, the Laurel Highlands Council, said it was ending residential camping at Seph Mack after the 2019.
Then, last fall, the council said Camp Seph Mack’s resident camping program will resume in 2024, in time for the camp’s 90th anniversary in 2024.
