A series of sentences were reported Friday in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
In addition to other cases before him, President Judge Thomas M. Bianco placed Brent E. Williams, 59, of Indiana, for probation for one year, and assessed costs and a fine, in a 2022 third-degree misdemeanor case of harassment.
Judge Michael T. Clark placed Travis A. Smith, 25, of Clymer, on probation for four years for a first-degree misdemeanor case of corruption of minors, also from 2022.
He also was assessed costs and a fine.
Clark also revoked probation in a 2022 third-degree felony case of driving under the influence and parole and street time in a 2019 first-degree misdemeanor case of defiant trespass against Tyler C. Gelles, 23, of Home.
Instead, Clark placed Gelles in a State Correctional Institution for 12 months to seven years, and assessed costs and a fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.