The issue? Some vendors would set up alcohol sales, utilizing a one-time event license.
“They would take care of everything, including insurance,” township Manager Milt Lady said.
Asked by Supervisor Sandi Gillette, Lady said invitations were made to wineries, beer microbrews and Disobedient Spirits out of Homer City.
In answer to Supervisor Richard Gallo, Lady acknowledged, “we have not done this before.”
“We would have turned it down in the past,” Supervisor Eugene Gemmell said.
He noted that there would be no consumption on the premises “but what about in the parking lot? It would set a precedent.”
“This is a place for children,” Supervisor Gail McCauley said.
Board Chairman George Lenz said there has been alcohol consumption in the arena parking lot at other events in the past.
“I see this as rather harmless,” Lenz said.
“We need to stay away from it in the ice arena,” Gemmell said.
Gemmell moved to disapprove the permit request. McCauley seconded that motion.
Lenz, Gallo and Gillette raised their hands in opposition to that motion.
Gillette then moved to approve the request, with Lenz seconding that motion.
“I think you are making a mistake,” Gemmell said. “You are setting a precedent. It will come back to haunt you.”
“We have a responsibility to the young people who use that facility,” McCauley said. “We’ve always avoided alcohol at township facilities.”
Gallo said he appreciated Gemmell and McCauley’s concern.
However, he added, “to prohibit free enterprise is hard when you allow it for everyone else.”
Lenz called for the vote, and this time he joined Gallo and Gillette in voting for the motion, while Gemmell and McCauley voted against it.
Curry was unable to make Wednesday’s meeting, after being on the agenda to make a presentation about it.
Later on, she posted her appreciation on Facebook, saying, “White Township is the best!”