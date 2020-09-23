More than four decades of service are closing out for a law enforcement official at the Indiana County Court House.
David Rostis, a detective in the district attorney’s office and a former sheriff’s deputy, is retiring from the county staff, the Indiana County salary board announced Tuesday.
Rostis served as a sheriff’s deputy beginning in 1979 and moved to the district attorney’s office in January 2004 following his campaign to succeed his boss, Donald Beckwith, who retired as sheriff.
Rostis’ formal retirement date wasn’t announced.
The salary board, composed of the board of commissioners and the county treasurer, approved several other personnel moves in county facilities. The panel:
• Hired Danielle Clifford as a part-time temporary clerk in the voter registration office, retroactive to Sept. 14, at the rate of $9.44 an hour.
• Hired Leanne Fox as a part-time clerk in the court administrator’s office retroactive to Friday at $12.67 an hour.
• Promoted Ryan Waltz to full-time correctional officer at Indiana County Jail upon completion of a probationary period of employment, at $18.13 an hour retroactive to Sept. 11.
• Hired Jacob Pepper, Ronald Nagle Jr. and Brock Carrick as part-time correctional officers at the jail at $14.73 an hour effective today.
• Changed Nicole Windows from full-time activity aide to regular part-time activity aide at Communities at Indian Haven $10.45 an hour retroactive to Aug. 1.
• Hired Lisa Kinter as a per-diem certified nurse aide effective today at $18 an hour.
• Hired Carrie Kime as a full-time certified nurse aide effective today at $12.47 an hour.
• Acknowledged the departures of Gary Rudd, Hannah Steele, Nichole Clark and Samantha McQuown from the county payroll.