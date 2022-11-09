Indiana Elks Veterans Day breakfast
The Fraternal Order of the Elks designates the month of November as Veterans Remembrance Month.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Indiana Elks Veterans Day breakfast
The Fraternal Order of the Elks designates the month of November as Veterans Remembrance Month.
The Indiana Elks Lodge #931 will honor our veterans at its annual Veterans Day breakfast. All veterans are cordially invited to be guests at the breakfast. The celebration and breakfast will be held at the Elks Lodge at 475 S. 13th St. beginning at 8 a.m. Friday. The breakfast is an opportunity for the Elks to show their respect and gratitude to all men and women for their service to our country.
In addition to inviting all veterans, invitations have been extended to all military personnel, Maj. Gen. (retired) Rodney Ruddock, Veterans Affairs Department Director Allen Lockard, Indiana County Commissioners R. Michael Keith, Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess, Sen. Joe Pittman, Rep. Jim Struzzi, Indiana County Sheriff Bob Fyock and individuals in leadership positions in the Indiana community and throughout Indiana County. Mayor William Simmons will present a proclamation honoring veterans.
The presentation of colors will be conducted by Scout Troop #11. The Scouts will also welcome and assist the veterans when they arrive and during the breakfast event.
The Fraternal Order of Elks honors its long standing motto: “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”
Veterans Day service
The Presbyterian Church of Plumville will be holding a Veterans Day service at 7 p.m. Friday.
All are welcome to join the congregation in honoring our veterans. Light refreshments will follow the service, and all veterans will receive a small gift.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.