The Quilts of Valor Foundation paid tribute Saturday to four Indiana County veterans in recognition of their service in American wars.
Diana Felts, a member of the foundation, presented handmade quilts to Larry Halldin, of Indiana (Army, Vietnam War, 1966-68); Louis Klucherosky, Indiana (Air Force, Vietnam War, 1968-1975); Richard D. Rainey, Penn Run (Army, Vietnam, 1965-67); and Thomas Ringler Jr., White Township (Army, Kosovo and Iraq, 1996-2006), during a ceremony at the Saltsburg American Legion Post in Conemaugh Township.
The program was established in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, the mother of a soldier who was serving overseas in Iraq. In 18 years, the foundation has awarded 278,847 Quilts of Valor to
“Quilts are awarded, not handed out like a magazine or a video,” Felts told the men. The quilts are handsewn by volunteers around the nation.
Felts is an Army veteran, who served from 1979 to 1996 including a tour in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm, and a recipient of a quilt award.
“The top with its many colors, shapes and fabrics represents the communities and many individuals we are. The batting, the filler … represents our hope that this quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the individual who receives it. The backing … represents the strength of the recipient, the support of his or her family, our communities and our nation,” she explained. “And each stitch that holds the layers together represents the love, gratitude and sometimes the tears of the maker.”