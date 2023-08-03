Saluting departed veterans

Veterans saluted fallen comrades whose names will grace a series of bridges and highways in the Indiana County area, during a recent ceremony in Clymer.

 Submitted

Nine service members from Indiana County were honored recently, with their names placed on eight bridges and an area highway interchange.

Clymer American Legion Post 222 conducted the ceremony in a borough park, attended by relatives of those service members, as well as the Civil Air Patrol color guard, and various public officials.