Nine service members from Indiana County were honored recently, with their names placed on eight bridges and an area highway interchange.
Clymer American Legion Post 222 conducted the ceremony in a borough park, attended by relatives of those service members, as well as the Civil Air Patrol color guard, and various public officials.
Legislation signed by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 23 of 2022 included these designations:
• Specialist Five Timothy Rice Memorial Bridge, on northbound U.S. Route 119 over state Route 286 in White Township.
• Sergeant Charles R. Learn Memorial Bridge, on a portion of state Route 1005 over a tributary of Crooked Creek in Rayne Township.
• PVT William L. Hadden Memorial Bridge, located over Dixon Run at the intersection of state Route 1012 with state Route 403 in Green Township.
• Carl E. Keith Memorial Bridge, located on state Route 1014 in Green Township, over an abandoned Conrail railroad track.
• Sergeant First Class Randy McCaulley Memorial Bridge, located on state Route 286 over Crooked Creek in Rayne Township.
• Lieutenant Colonel William A. Rush III Memorial Interchange, where U.S. routes 119 and 422 intersect in White Township.
Three other local bridges also were dedicated:
• Tech 4 William Balogh Memorial Bridge
• WWII POW Elmer E. Barr Specialist 4th Class Memorial Bridge
• PFC Joseph Samuel Patterson Memorial Bridge
Those attending the ceremony included state Sen. Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock and Commissioners R. Michael Keith, Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess, and Major Chris King.
