Newly installed leaders of the embattled Indiana post of Veterans of Foreign Wars have shaken one monkey from their back.
Three months after yielding control of VFW Post No. 1989 to a state-level team of trustees to rescue the organization from financial difficulties — and more than a year after asking the posts golfing patrons to make advance payment of their dues and greens fees for the 2020 season — new local officers have put the checks in the mail.
Long-promised refunds of $41,747 in golf fees are being paid this week to 62 golfers with proceeds of the sale of the VFW post home and 18-hole golf course along Indian Springs Road in White Township. Area developer Chris Evans paid $600,000 for the complex.
Donald “D.J.” Strotman, who was named senior vice commander of the post on Feb. 16 along with a slate of nine new officers, said Wednesday that the VFW is paying what it owes.
“We are extremely happy the sale went through, and we were able to keep our word and make good on our promise to refund all of the golfers,” Strotman said. “Now we can go on and do our work as a veterans organization helping veterans.”
The post suffered from sagging golf revenue the past few years and was blocked from opening for the 2020 season by the coronavirus pandemic. When restrictions to halt the spread of COVID-19 were eased last summer, the VFW faced insurmountable costs to make the course fit for golfing. At the same time, the members voted to give authority to their officers to sell the post property in order to keep the charter alive.
The sale of the property, at a price far less than the $1 million that post officers sought, closed Friday. That evening, Strotman said, the officers began phoning the golf patrons to thank them for their patience during the delay of their refunds.
“The new board of officers got together tonight and wrote all the checks, filled out the envelopes, stuffed them and got them all mailed out — a real team effort,” Strotman told the Gazette.
The Post No. 1989 officers expect to be given full control of the organization following the regular March business meeting. The VFW has an arrangement with Evans to continue use of the building for six months while conducting a search for a new home.
Brian Jones, of Blairsville, is the new commander of the post. Jason Mangold Jr. is junior vice commander, and Ben Bush is quartermaster.