VFW officers

Pictured are D.J. Strotman, senior vice commander; Ben Bush, quartermaster; Brian Jones, commander; and Jason Mangold junior vice commander.

 Submitted photo

At a recent meeting of the Indiana County Republican Committee, officers of the VFW Post 1989 shared their plan to build a new facility on Airport Road. Shown are D.J. Strotman, senior vice commander; Ben Bush, quartermaster; Brian Jones, commander; and Jason Mangold junior vice commander. Chairman Randy Degenkolb, presented the group with a $500 donation for their building fund made possible through a fundraising effort by the ICRC at their Fall Banquet.

