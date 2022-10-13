The Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 1989 of Indiana and its auxiliary are seeking applicants for this year’s Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition for ninth- through 12th-grade students, and for the Patriots Pen Essay Competition for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students.
Any student, high school or home-schooled, is eligible to compete in either contest. The annual VOD Scholarship Competition audio essay competition offers thousands of dollars in scholarships, a trip to Washington, D.C., and dozens of other awards. Each year, more than 25,000 students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives.
During the more than 70 years that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and its auxiliary have been involved with the Voice of Democracy, more than 8 million high school students have participated. Students compete by writing and then recording a three- to five-minute audio essay expressing their views of this year’s patriotic theme, “Why is the Veteran Important?”
All state winners receive at least a $1,000 scholarship, but any one of them could win the $35,000 first-place national scholarship award, increased from $30,000.
The state VOD winner, and parent or guardian, will enjoy an all-expense-paid, four-day tour of Washington, D.C., along with the winners from every state, the Pacific areas, Latin America/Caribbean and Europe. For many of these years, the students have been invited to the White House to visit with the president of the United States.
Younger students, about 125,000 annually nationwide, entering the Patriot’s Pen Essay Competition have an opportunity to win part of more than $55,000 in awards. This year’s patriotic theme is “My Pledge to Our Veterans.” Students type an essay of at least 300 words but no more than 400.
Any local entrant could advance and win the top national award of $5,000 In the past, Pennsylvania’s entries have won the national award several times along with an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., with a parent or guardian.
Students in both categories begin by competing at the local post level. Post winners then advance to the district competition. A winner from each of Pennsylvania’s 25 VFW districts competes in the state competition, where a winner will be selected in January at the Mid-Winter Conference in the Harrisburg area to compete and advance to the national level.
The deadline for student entry in both competitions is Oct. 31 with entry to toe commander or chairman. Independent judges will review coded entries for anonymity.
There will be at least one winner to advance from each school that participates. Interested students and teachers should contact their school for application materials or Deborah Mock, VFW Auxiliary VOD/Patriot’s Pen chairwoman for Indiana Post No. 1989, at (724) 422-0400.
Since the VFW and post home have been sold, please call Mock to arrange pickup of your essays and recordings. More information and application materials can also be obtained by visiting the national VFW website, www.vfw.org, where previous VOD and Patriot’s Pen winners deliver their essays.