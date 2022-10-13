VFW logo

The Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 1989 of Indiana and its auxiliary are seeking applicants for this year’s Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition for ninth- through 12th-grade students, and for the Patriots Pen Essay Competition for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students.

Any student, high school or home-schooled, is eligible to compete in either contest. The annual VOD Scholarship Competition audio essay competition offers thousands of dollars in scholarships, a trip to Washington, D.C., and dozens of other awards. Each year, more than 25,000 students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives.

