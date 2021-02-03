Area golfers are nearer to getting refunds of the fees they paid for the season that didn’t happen at the VFW Golf and Country Club in White Township.
And area veterans are closer to being assured that a premier fraternal and service organization acting on their behalf is nearer to surviving in Indiana.
Two months after Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1989 was taken over by a board of state-appointed trustees because of its dire financial situation, a handful of members accepted nominations Tuesday to fill a fresh slate of officers to govern the post.
Brian Jones, of Blairsville, agreed to run for post commander and eight others agreed to serve as the vice commanders and trustees, but a 10th position, viewed by some as one of the most critical to the VFW, had no takers.
Post No. 1989 has two weeks to find someone to serve as quartermaster, a position that would be called the treasurer in most other organizations.
“We’ve got to have a quartermaster,” said Robert Pegg, of Canonsburg, chairman of the five-member committee put in charge by the Pennsylvania VFW for a 90-day transition to new local control. “We have everything but."
The state’s takeover was not expected but wasn’t a surprise in light of the growing financial burden the post has endured in recent years. Declining golf membership, a rainy year that held back golfers and rising expenses to maintain the course set the post on its financial heels. The complete closing in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic led to outcry among regular patrons of the VFW golf course — full members, social members and non-members alike — who complained that they didn’t get promised refunds of fees they had paid.
Some were owed nearly $2,000.
The golf course’s drain on post funds led VFW members to agree to put the country club business up for sale. The officers entertained but didn’t accept offers that didn’t near the reported $1 million asking price for the property.
Pegg and the state-appointed board, including Larry Wade, of Cambria County, quickly agreed to sell the entire property, including the social hall and pro shop to Chris Evans, of White Township, for $600,000. The sale is to close Feb. 26.
That was one of the provisions of the temporary suspension of the Indiana post — righting the financial position so all bills and debts would be paid.
Wade said in January that the state leadership wasn’t concerned with refunding the fees paid by golfers as the VFW isn’t in the country club business. But Wade said Tuesday that the Pennsylvania VFW Department Commander Ronald Peters had directed the takeover committee to reimburse the golfers “before he knew the entire financial situation here.”
Post No. 1989 member Donald “DJ” Strotman, who accepted a nomination as an officer, said golfers would get their money after the sale of the complex is completed.
The only condition remaining, part of the state trustees’ agenda for reviving the post, is to instate a full slate of officers.
Strotman earlier Tuesday predicted that the quartermaster position, one certainly to be under close scrutiny as the post gets back on its feet, would be difficult to fill.
He prophesied correctly.
Strotman said the VFW and golfers would overcome the loss of the golf course, but veterans would suffer with the loss of the post.
Indiana-area veterans would need to travel to Blairsville, Ford City, Sagamore or Ebensburg or other distant towns to maintain membership.
Color guards from distant posts might not always be available to present military honors at funerals for deceased servicemen and -women in Indiana.
Fixed-income Indiana-area veterans facing unexpected crises, as basic as high utility bills or costly car repairs, no longer could ask for help from the Post No. 1989 relief fund, Strotman said.
“Our goal is to keep this post alive,” Wade said Tuesday.
VFW officials said Evans, a veteran, has pledged to let the post hold meetings in the building on site for six months after it's sold, but planned to make the complex a residential area. Evans didn’t return a request for comment.
That’s if the post meets the state’s second important requirement: to have a full slate of 10 officers to take charge when the suspension ends.
Without a quartermaster, the state would assume the post’s assets and revoke the charter that’s been in place for 90 years.
“Re-establish the post first,” Jones said of his priorities if he becomes commander.
The post membership will meet again in two weeks to formally elect officers. None of the nominees are opposed.