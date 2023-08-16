Students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania find themselves in the company of broadcasters and producers from Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and elsewhere in Pennsylvania and neighboring states, as nominees for the 2023 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards..

A video produced by members of IUP’s Division of Student Affairs, “A Life-Changing Experience,” was nominated in the category of “Education/Schools — Short Form Content (Single Report),” along with two entries from WVIA Public Media in Pittston, and single entries from WPSU-3 at Penn State, WHYY-12 in Philadelphia and The Production Pocketknife LLC in Bethlehem.