Students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania find themselves in the company of broadcasters and producers from Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and elsewhere in Pennsylvania and neighboring states, as nominees for the 2023 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards..
A video produced by members of IUP’s Division of Student Affairs, “A Life-Changing Experience,” was nominated in the category of “Education/Schools — Short Form Content (Single Report),” along with two entries from WVIA Public Media in Pittston, and single entries from WPSU-3 at Penn State, WHYY-12 in Philadelphia and The Production Pocketknife LLC in Bethlehem.
It marks the first time that a video produced by the university has been nominated for an Emmy award, but could result in the IUP community’s second Emmy in as many years. Last October a student-led IUP-TV Sports production of the 2021 IUP Football Coal Bowl won an Emmy for Live Sporting Event for College/University Student Productions.
The latest video from university studios, released during the spring 2022 semester, was created by Bill Hamilton, Brian Henry and Emily Smith from the Office of Marketing and Communications.
Henry was the project director, Hamilton was director of photography, and Hamilton, Henry, and Smith were videographers and editors for the piece, which tells the story of IUP University College faculty member Luke Faust and recent IUP graduate Imani Jefferson.
“This is an incredible honor for IUP,” said university Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Tom Segar. “Recognition for this particular video is especially meaningful because it showcases IUP’s commitment to individual attention for all of our students, meeting students where they are, and helping them to achieve their goals, including through challenging life circumstances.”
Hamilton, a 1992 communications media graduate of IUP, has been at the university for 30 years.
Smith, who has both her bachelor’s degree in communications media and her master’s degree in adult education and communications technology from IUP, has worked at the university for the past 17 years.
Henry, who has a bachelor’s degree in applied media arts from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, has worked at IUP since 2019.
“A Life-Changing Experience” is available on the iup.edu website.
