BLAIRSVILLE – It’s days like today that retired Army man Al Hogue lives for.
It’s not because folks of all stripes, civilians and military, shake his hand and thank him for his service.
To Hogue, Veterans Day isn’t about him. It’s about all the others. It’s about his work to make sure they’re not forgotten.
Veterans Day truly is about saluting Hogue and those like him who’ve spent time in uniform. Defending our nation is what most Americans say they’ve done.
In Vietnam, Hogue said, he fought to preserve a democratic process for the oppressed people of the southern half of the divided nation.
Today in Blairsville, Hogue works to preserve the symbols of those who fought before him. He raises and salutes the flag, he pays homage at graveyard memorials and he has led the campaign to preserve the time-worn mounts of the American Civil War vintage cannons in Blairsville Cemetery. Hogue had set Veterans Day as the deadline for the cannons to be remounted and returned to their places.
WHEN HOGUE returned from Vietnam more than 50 years ago, he pushed the memories aside and went on with his life.
Back in ‘69, returning soldiers were jeered. “They brought us in at two o’clock in the morning to the airport,” Hogue recalled.
Drafted despite being married and a college student, Hogue served December 1968 to December 1969 in southeast Asia. He was stationed the second year of his tour at Fort Hood, Texas, training men in the armored unit for riot control. Anti-war protesters regularly clogged the streets of American cities.
“The Army was gearing us up to go down and help local police with riots,” Hogue remembered.
Hogue took up family life and distanced himself from the military after his discharge. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion weren’t for him.
“I didn’t want to have anything to do with Vietnam and remembering it,” Hogue said.
He’s been married 55 years. His daughter, born in 1973, has brought him three grandchildren.
“But then my grandkids started asking, ‘What did you do in the war, Pappy?’” Hogue said. He grew to accept being a veteran of America’s most unpopular conflict.
“So I joined the VFW. And I went in to talk to classes in the schools,” he said. “I finally warmed up to the fact no one was going to spit on me.”
IT WAS 2002. Hogue began rekindling his fellowships with others who fought in ‘Nam.
“I served as the chaplain and I’ve been the adjutant for the past 15 years,” he said. “In the Legion, I was chaplain. And I held a position as commander of the Blairsville Deceased Veterans Cemetery Flag Fund, and the commander of the funeral group.”
For as passionately as he shunned his service, he now passionately embraces being a veteran.
“I was waist deep in this for several years, and I had a lot of help. But in the latter years, the help was falling off,” he said.
Hogue, 75, said his health has slowed him.
“It’s been my heart. And I had cancer from Agent Orange. I’m in third-stage kidney failure and I’ve had diabetes at the same time.”
WORLD WAR II veterans, the largest contingent of servicemen of the 20th century, are no longer the mainstay of the VFW.
As those soldiers have faded away and Korean War era soldiers have aged past their prime, it’s the baby boomers, the Vietnam War servicemen and women, who now by default are the lifeblood of the VFW.
And all but a few of them have bowed out of leadership. But Hogue remains driven, especially in his mission of seeing the Blairsville Cemetery cannons restored. It was his research that revealed the cannons are more-or-less orphans: they were donated to Blairsville in the late 1800s and were moved to the cemetery in 1927. But no organization holds authority or responsibility for them. Officials with the borough and the cemetery haven’t staked a claim.
Hogue recruited Keith Industrial Welding and Fabrication to take on the repairs. The company hoisted the cannons and their mounts onto trucks Nov. 1 and took them to the shop.
On Wednesday, Hogue said, he learned that the project has pushed the Veterans Day deadline to the limit.
“The mounts were so badly cracked that they crumbled. It’s fortunate that no one had an accident,” he said. The Keith plant has built fresh new mounts and has repainted the cannons.
“They had guys come in and work overtime to try to get them finished. They ran into more than just a repair job. And they hope to have them up by noon,” Hogue said. “But we have changed our venue, we are going to have our ceremony down near the riverside, at the new Veterans Memorial on West Market Street by the Diamond. So it won’t be any problem even if they don’t have them back tomorrow.”
Hogue holds hope that the cannons will endure a hundred more Veterans Day observances.
“It’s been a labor of love, really,” Hogue said. “Through the years, since I’ve been aware of it, I’ve been approaching folks. … No one really took it head on. Finally they put signs up but that was just a band-aid. They needed to be repaired, and this has been a fight.”