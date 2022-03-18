To whom it may concern —
HONORING VETERANS
Join the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County on March 29 to recognize the service of Vietnam veterans.
The evening will feature guest speakers, exhibits including rubbings from The Wall That Heals, historical musical selections and a presentation of commemorative pins to Vietnam-era veterans. Refreshments will follow the program.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the program begins at 6. The event will be held at the Armory building at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Additional parking is located at the Graystone Presbyterian lot, 640 Church St., with shuttle service available.
Call (724) 463-9600 for reservations and information.
HUNGER HEROES
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has announced the winners of this year’s Child Hunger Hero Silver Awards, and several Indiana County schools made the list.
According to a news release, the winners were “evaluated on involvement in programs including school meals, summer food, afterschool meals, weekend backpacks and school pantry programs. Many have overcome severe challenges throughout the pandemic, including staff shortages, food supply issues and feeding kids during remote learning. This dedication to making sure kids get food is critical to the health and wellness of our community where one in five children live with hunger.”
“Despite pandemic challenges, these courageous school districts rose to the occasion and won the victory as a Child Hunger Hero!,” said Food Bank Director of Child Nutrition Programs Karen Dreyer. “These award winners have thought creatively and worked tirelessly to ensure that children in our community have enough healthy food to eat.”
Locally, this year’s Hunger Hero Silver award winners are Penns Manor Area School District, Purchase Line School District and United School District.
To learn more about each individual award winner and the unique programs they bring to children, visit https://pitts burghfoodbank.org/what-we-do/kids/child-hunger-heroes/.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
A recently snowstorm reminded us that winter isn’t quite over yet, though the first day of spring is Sunday!
Be sure to recognize our good neighbors, the folks who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for others.
This week, we thank Frank Holuta, of White Township, for work on Greenview Drive; George Rellick, of Aultman; and Luke Reeger, Hickory Road, Armstrong Township.
HOME SHOW
After being canceled in 2020 and going virtual in 2021, the 43rd Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association Home Show will roar back to life in an in-person event tonight through Sunday.
The show is at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana.
IABA members are looking forward to welcoming patrons back to the show, where about 120 booths of 70 exhibitors will be on display.
Home show hours are 5 to 9 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $3 for those age 16 or older, and attendance the next day is free with a prior admission ticket under the “too much to see, next day for free” policy.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $4.29 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvan iagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Fred Rogers today, who once said, “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indiana gazette.net.