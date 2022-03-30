“On behalf of a grateful nation …” Veterans Initiative Specialist Christina Lonigro told more than 50 Vietnam War veterans one by one Tuesday evening, “thank you for your service and welcome home!”
Lonigro, of Advocate Health Advisors, presented commemorative Vietnam War 50th anniversary pins and copies of presidential proclamations to Dennis Stormer and the other soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who were among more than 170 people who attended Indiana County’s second annual Vietnam War Veterans Day program Tuesday at Indiana County History Museum.
Army veteran Herb Gleditsch put the Vietnam conflict into context Tuesday evening with his account of the nation’s setting in 2800 BC to its division into North Vietnam and South Vietnam when France relinquished its territorial control in 1954. Battle by battle, he described the buildup of American forces defending the Democratic south from the Communist north from 1964 through the last American troops’ withdrawal on March 29, 1973, and until the evacuation of the U.S. embassy in Saigon in 1975.
Retired journalist David Truby told of a secret 1966 Vietnam bombing mission flown by a crew including retired Brig. Gen. Jim Stewart — “He wanted to be called Jim because this was the military,” Truby said — who came moments from having to parachute out of a malfunctioning B-52.
Allen Lockard, director of the Indiana County Veterans Affairs Office, and Wesley Wertz, commander of American Legion Post No. 181, read a roll call of 41 Indiana County servicemen who were killed in action in the Vietnam War.
Event organizers also unveiled a display of rubbings of those soldiers’ names from the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington to stand as a permanent “Remembrance Exhibit” in the museum.