Trina Busani, of Josephine, calls her classic 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass Salon the "Survivormobile," because she's a breast cancer survivor and her husband served in the Vietnam War.
The Cutlass was one of 72 cars shown Sunday at a car cruise hosted by the Homer City fire department.
Busani said she takes the car to 40 to 50 shows a year but had it out for only 12 shows during the pandemic in 2020. For her, the Homer City show was the third so far this spring, she said.
Firefighters Dan Bekina and Dan Bell, co-chairmen of the event, said they're checking calendars and tentatively planning more car shows in the summer.
"We want to try to have them as often as we can. People just want to get out from under all that COVID crap, they want to get outside; they're tired of being cooped up," Bekina said. "It's the times we live in and we'll deal with it. But if we can do little things like this to get people out and have a good time, it's all good."
The department opened the "Fire Station Creamery," an on-site soft-serve ice cream stand, as a fundraiser.