The Indiana County NAACP will present the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Program and Fellowship Luncheon (virtual) on Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Zoom.
Admission is free, and all are welcome. The link and registration will be announced. Note your interest on the Indiana County NAACP MLK Event page on Facebook. With a theme of “Engagement, Action, Acceptance, Progress: A Cultural Explosion,” the event will include a spoken-word contest, reflections of Dr. King, performances, music and more. Special guest is Tieshay Skinner, a writer, poet and performing artist.
A limited number of lunch gift certificates will be distributed to those who register on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Video submissions of 90 seconds for the contest will be accepted until Jan. 6.
Submissions must reflect upon the life and legacy of Dr. King, the theme “Engagement, Action, Acceptance, Progress,” and a new action that can be taken to move racial/social justice forward that equitably benefits all. Performances must be culturally, educationally and entertainingly expressed for a diverse audience.
For more information or to register for a certificate, email Indiana.County.NAACP@gmail.com as soon as possible or call (724) 464-9162 or (814) 330-1751.