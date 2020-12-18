To whom it may concern —
BETTER TO GIVE
Many of our friends and neighbors in Indiana County who work in the hospitality industry have been affected by shutdowns due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
In the spring, Downtown Indiana launched an Indiana PA Virtual Tip Jar so that those from the service industry can post their Venmo or Paypal information and customers, neighbors and community members can continue to support them.
To participate, visit www.downtownindiana.org to add your information (service industry employees) or to find a database of local folks who may benefit from a tip.
The effort was inspired by the Pittsburgh Virtual Tip Jar.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
The winter storm that dumped well over a foot of snow on the area brought out many people to help those who needed sidewalks shoveled and driveways plowed.
Be sure to recognize these good neighbors:
Blairsville: Rex Dunlap
Clymer: Gary Gray
Elderton: Tom Spencer, Dave Popp Sr., Dave Brown Jr.
Gastown: Ron Frailey, Bill, Owen and Beth Ferrier
Hillsdale: John Pittman, Tom Kaufman (Churchill Road)
Homer City: Richard Morris, Brenda Duffy (Jefferson Avenue), Matt Verheyen, Geno Canigiane, Ron Fallara (East Church Street)
Indiana: Jim Carloni, Tom Miller, Bernie McQuown (Oriole Avenue), Owen Buterbaugh, Marty Obush, Jeff Tobin, Jason Beatty, Mike Minnick (Church Street), Mark Corte (South 13th Street), Dan Fisher (South 14th Street), Stephen Poje (Spruce Street), The Rummels (Kathryn Street), Matt Schmidt (Station Avenue), Bob Colgan (Apache Drive), Kyle Shelly, Melia and Brianna Jarvie, Skyler Mogle and Dale “Shorty” Rheam (all on Ivory Lane), Christina Fedder and Roy Ribblett (Grant Street), Ralph Orton, Bryan Carpenter and Ron Fairman (all on Meadowlark Street), Jeff Rescenete and Dave Allan (west end of Church Street), Ethan, Cassie, Rob and Christa Baron (Apache Drive)
Lucernemines: Henry Kanick (12th Street)
Penn Run: Scott Stancomb (Timber Lake)
Shelocta: Curtis and Brenda Lentz
West Lebanon: Jim Velesig
White Township: Alex Blazavich
CALLING ALL CAREERS
Participants are being sought for Virtual Career Day at Apollo-Ridge Elementary School for the career awareness unit.
To be interviewed and recorded for about five minutes, contact Kathryn Kachur at kachurk@apolloridge. com to set up a Zoom video meeting.
The videos will be used to educate students about possible career opportunities.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the Indiana area today were hovering around $2.59 a gallon, compared with $2.51 statewide and $2.22 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read but don’t bet on it: Penn State 35, Illinois 17; and Steelers 28, Bengals 10. Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, who will be on hiatus for the next two Fridays for the holidays, says he chuckled when he remember the words of American author Hal Borland: “A snowdrift is a beautiful thing — if it doesn’t lie across the path you have to shovel or block the road that leads to your destination.”
Good evening!
