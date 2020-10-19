BLAIRSVILLE — Students at Blairsville Senior High School have been placed on 100 percent online instruction through Oct. 30 after the diagnosis of a student with a COVID-19 infection, school officials announced during the weekend.
Acting Principal Michael Leasure wrote in a letter emailed to parents and posted on the district website that the student will be isolated at home for at least two weeks, until his or her symptoms have passed, and that others who were known to have contact with the student have been advised to also follow quarantine protocol for two weeks.
The change from in-person education to online learning affects only the Blairsville Senior High.
Leasure said anyone who has not been contacted by the school district is not believed to have been at risk through exposure to the student who has become ill.
District policy requires parents or children who test positive for coronavirus infection to notify the school nurse or administration and immediately go into isolation to head off further spread of the illness.