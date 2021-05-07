The number of coronavirus infections surged past 6,000 this week in Indiana County while the rate of vaccination against COVID-19 lagged at less than half the statewide rate.
New positive tests among school students prompted the closing of two schools Thursday. Officials at three other districts reported current infections among their students and staff but registered levels below the threshold of a shutdown.
Indiana County Technology Center, which has conducted full face-to-face instruction since the start of the school year with no threats of closure, notified parents and families on Wednesday that the tech center had five confirmed cases within the immediate past 14 days. Administrators ordered students and teachers to convene online for virtual learning Thursday and today to allow for thorough disinfection of the school through the weekend.
ICTC will reopen Monday.
Purchase Line School District Superintendent Shawn Ford told parents in a letter posted online Wednesday of two positive cases and two suspected cases among the secondary student body, and two probable cases in the elementary school.
As was ICTC, both Purchase Line schools also were ordered closed in accordance with Pennsylvania Health Department standards for four days, Thursday through Sunday. All after-school sports and activities were canceled.
“The health, safety and well-being of our school community remain our top priority,” Ford wrote. We are following sound protocols aligned with expert health guidance to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect the health of our students and staff.”
“Upon return to in-person instruction, ICTC students and staff are to continue adherence to all safety guidelines including the use of face coverings that cover the nose and mouth, hand washing and disinfecting regularly, and practicing social distancing to the extent possible,” ICTC Director Michael McDermott announced.
On their websites, the Indiana Area, United and Blairsville-Saltsburg school districts notified their communities of recent counts of infected students and employees.
The number of cases in Indiana County rose to 6,045 at the end of the day Wednesday, according to figures posted Thursday by the health department. That was an increase of 26 on Tuesday and 30 on Wednesday.
The 14-day rolling positivity rate rose for a third straight day to 24.7 percent. It stood slightly lower than 10 percent on March 16 and 17, and has exceeded 20 percent since April 4.
The virus has claimed 171 lives in Indiana County. The last among personal care or nursing home residents or staffers was reported on March 11.
The health department said 27,664 county residents have had one or both Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations or one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines — about 32.9 percent of the county population.
Statewide, 69.8 percent of Pennsylvania residents have had partial or full inoculations. The state also has recorded 1,167,000 cases and 26,447 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.