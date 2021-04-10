Indiana County numbers
Indiana County recorded one more death of a COVID-19 patient on Thursday, according to figures released Friday morning by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The death toll of county residents during the pandemic reached 164.
DOH said 23 additional cases were reported for a total of 5,537 and 18,671 negative tests were logged. The county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate remained at 26 percent.
The number of vaccinations reached 21,572 including those with full doses and the first of two shots. That’s 25.7 percent of the county population.
Friday figures showed 6.06 million of Pennsylvania’s 12.8 million residents, or 47.3 percent, had received partial or full inoculations. The state also logged 35 more deaths, for a total of 25,362 since March 2020, and 5,048 new cases of coronavirus infection, raising the total to 1,064,092 since the pandemic began.