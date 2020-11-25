Anxiety, depression and other adverse mental and behavioral health conditions are more prevalent in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic than they were a year ago.
Those were among findings discussed Tuesday by the Faith Team of the Indiana County Health and Human Services Subcommittee during a Zoom virtual panel discussion.
Quoting the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report for Aug. 14, Dr. Ralph May, recently semi-retired as chief clinical officer at the Community Guidance Center, said anxiety symptoms had tripled and depressive symptoms had nearly quadrupled between the second quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of this year.
Not helping is a split that has occurred between those impacted by COVID-19 in a substantial manner and those who haven’t. May said it has led to increased conflicts and polarization — and he doesn’t mean just political polarization.
“It has killed a lot more people than a typical influenza has,” May said. However, “many individuals do not develop symptoms or only develop mild symptoms.”
May’s slide show was a highlight of the 90-minute session, meant to provide a background of the impacts of the pandemic on Indiana County, medical interventions now and in the future, and ways pastors can help their congregations through an unprecedented time — and help themselves in the process.
“It is a hard thing not only for the patients and staff but for the families as well,” said Thomas Stutzman, director of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
In that role, overseeing the county’s 911 dispatch system, he sees how exposure rates have risen across the county, across the state and across the country. That includes Indiana Regional Medical Center and personal care homes.
“We do not have any personal care facilities that have not been impacted,” Stutzman said.
The numbers continue to rise even though some entities that had spikes recently, such as the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove or Indiana University of Pennsylvania, have seen the totals level off.
“They’re coming from gatherings of people who should know better,” Stutzman said. “Avoid those situations if you want to stay healthy.”
The forum tackled all aspects of staying healthy, including how to deal with stress.
In his slide show, May discussed factors which impact stress, such as premorbid vulnerabilities or pre-existing issues; the financial impacts of losing one’s job and/or income; inadequate or contradictory information; a fear of infection and death; limited access to supplies and reactions to hoarding; frustration over the disruption of one’s routine; boredom; and the duration of one’s quarantine.
“Everyone in our culture is experiencing various levels of stress,” said the Rev. William Geiger, pastor of Christ Episcopal Church in Indiana. “Once this is over, I encourage my colleagues, take a vacation, a nice one, a retreat.”
“We need to keep each other accountable,” Geiger said.
Stutzman pointed to a new partnership among Indiana County agencies, REACH (Resources, Education, Announcements, Communication, Help), seeking to provide “a single source, a single location for sharing factual information,” condensing as best they can what’s available from all agencies, local, state and federal.
May pointed out that “social media is full of all kinds of stuff, good and bad, accurate and inaccurate.”
He urged the public to limit the saturation of information that is available, and to use reliable sources for data, and he also asked parents to try their best to correct mistakes on social media that their youngsters see.
“What are the good things you can share with your family?” May asked. “What are you learning from the consequences of this virus?”
“Some good things have come out of this,” said the Rev. Tim Monroe, pastor of the United Presbyterian Church of Blairsville. However, he added, “the lack of in-person fellowship has been difficult.”
May also provided these nuggets of advice:
• Find a sense of control.
• Remember that this will pass; it is not indefinite.
• Engage in good self-care, and avoid negative coping skills such as substance use.
• Remember that social responsibility — caring for one’s self and others — is important.
• Recognize that flexibility is a key to coping.
And while May expects to be among the first in line when a vaccine is available for his age group, he told the Zoom audience, “we are going to start to see vaccine phobia.”
“It is going to be a while until we get the vaccine into people,” said Dr. James R. Dickson, medical director for ICEMA, who does not anticipate the COVID-19 pandemic going away anytime soon.
During a discussion period that followed May’s remarks, Monroe, a Faith Team co-chairman, asked Stutzman, “How do you describe the morale of your staff through this?”
“Very positive,” the county emergency management director said. “We’ve adopted policies internally in the building for multi-shift cleaning. We’ve strived to assist all of the agencies (and) keeping busy has kept our morale up.”
In all, there were 14 participants in Tuesday’s discussion.