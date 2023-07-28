Vistra and its Dynegy Pennsylvania retail electricity brand announced $10,000 in donations to support the work of two nonprofit organizations investing in Indiana County communities and assisting local residents.
“It’s important for us to invest in the communities where we operate and where our customers live,” said Colin Fitzsimmons, Vistra’s director of government affairs. “We work closely with our neighbors and local leaders to target our grants to organizations working to strengthen communities by helping individuals and families overcome challenges.”
Vistra donated $5,000 to the United Way of Indiana County for education, health, and financial stability programs that help build a stronger community and support the lives of individuals, children, and families.
“This gift is a testament to the alignment and strength of our missions and the positive lasting impact we create across the county,” United Way of Indiana County Executive Director Angela Jackson said. “We are deeply grateful for their generous support, which will go directly toward meeting the needs of our neighbors and building a resilient, healthy, stable community.”
Another $5,000 went to the Purchase Line Red Dragon Foundation to support Purchase Line School District students through post-secondary scholarships, enhancements to classroom technology, and extracurricular activities. This grant is allocated specifically for technology and STEM initiatives.
“These funds will support initiatives within the district that will impact all of our learners, providing them with additional opportunities to explore, analyze, and apply the skills they have developed,” said Purchase Line School District Superintendent Patricia Berezansky.
The donations are the latest in a campaign by Vistra and Dynegy that has funneled more than half a million dollars since 2019 to support partners making a difference locally.
“Indiana County residents have a longstanding reputation of standing up to help their neighbors,” said state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. “We know the good work these groups do to serve residents, strengthen communities, and help those in need. I’m grateful for the commitment that Vistra and Dynegy have made to support these local efforts, and I’m proud to partner with these organizations to keep Indiana County and the surrounding region strong.”
As one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country, Vistra generates enough electricity to power 20 million homes. The company operates in 20 states, including Pennsylvania, powered by a diverse portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities, including three power plants in the commonwealth.
