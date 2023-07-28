Recipients of Vistra donations

Two donations were made by Vistra to organizations in Indiana County. Shown here are from left are United Way of Indiana County Office Manager Carolyn Hainaut, Vice President Chris Adams (who also is an executive at First Commonwealth Bank), Vistra Director of Government Affairs Colin Fitzsimmons, United Way Executive Director Angela Jackson, state Sen. Joe Pittman and Purchase Line School District Superintendent Patricia Berezansky (who also is president of the United Way board of directors).

 Submitted

Vistra and its Dynegy Pennsylvania retail electricity brand announced $10,000 in donations to support the work of two nonprofit organizations investing in Indiana County communities and assisting local residents.

“It’s important for us to invest in the communities where we operate and where our customers live,” said Colin Fitzsimmons, Vistra’s director of government affairs. “We work closely with our neighbors and local leaders to target our grants to organizations working to strengthen communities by helping individuals and families overcome challenges.”