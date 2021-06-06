Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer opportunities may be on hold. Please contact the agency/organization you are interested in and see if they are accepting new volunteers and to see the requirements they may have for their volunteers.
Indiana County has numerous opportunities for adults to volunteer. Where does your interest lie?
ANIMALS
• Indiana County Humane Society is looking for volunteers to help with cat socialization, dog walking, cage cleaning, etc. (724) 465-7387/3977
CLERICAL
• American Red Cross needs help with front desk/clerical support. Apply at www.americanredcross.org. For more information, call (814) 262-3178.
• Community Guidance Center needs volunteers to file, do data entry and general clerical support. Contact Kerry Ray at (724) 465-5576, ext. 128.
• Indiana County Community Action Program (ICCAP) needs volunteers to answer the phones, type and do filing. (724) 465-2657 or (724) 248-9555
• Indiana County Humane Society can use assistance with filing, copying and answering the phone. (724) 465-7387/3977
• Indiana Regional Medical Center is looking for a mail room volunteer to sort mail for departments, staff and patients. Call (724) 357-7138 for more information.
• The United Way of Indiana County needs volunteer office assistants to help with general office or project work such as typing, filing, answering phones, data entry, copying, preparing mailings, placing orders, etc. Call (724) 463-0277 for more information.
DISASTER ASSISTANCE
The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers for the Disaster Action Team Caseworkers and Health and Safety instructors. Apply at www.americanredcross.org. For more information, call (814) 262-3178.
EDUCATION
• ARIN has a need for tutors to work with adults to improve basic math and reading skills in preparation for the GED. Also, tutors are needed for the English as a Second Language Program. (724) 463-5300, ext. 2329
• Torrance State Hospital needs volunteers to assist as a library aide and tutors for the GED and literacy. Contact Lenore Meketa at (724) 459-4464.
MEDICAL/SOCIAL WORK/CHILD CARE
• Aging Services Inc. is looking for volunteers who can help with group activities, crafts, reading, music and card games; and provide friendly one-on-one visits. Call (724) 349-4500.
• Aging Services Inc. is looking for ombudsman volunteers. If you have two hours of free time a month to help ensure the quality of life and care of long-term care residents, they need you. Call (724) 349-4500 for more information.
• Aging Services Inc. is looking for APPRISE volunteers to assist older adults with services and information on health insurance benefits, Medicare and Medicaid eligibility, claims filing, benefits counseling, telephone assistance, consumer protection, referral to other resources and advocacy. Call (724) 349-4500.
• Alice Paul House is seeking volunteers to provide crisis intervention and counseling to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, juvenile offenders and other crime. By completing a training course in paraprofessional crisis intervention counseling, volunteers will be able to assist and empower individuals in crisis first hand by answering the crisis hotline and interacting with shelter residents and clients. For more information, contact Whitney Carmichael at (724) 349-5744.
• Communities at Indian Haven needs volunteers to assist with wheelchair transportation and assist residents with activities and religious services; bring appropriate pets to visit, share craft ideas/skills and join the adopt-a-grandparent program. (724) 465-3900.
• Indiana County Community Action Program needs mentors at its shelters. (724) 465-2657 or (724) 248-9555.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center is looking for volunteer greeters for different sites to greet patients and visitors and direct them to their proper departments and services. Positions include gift shop and mail room volunteers. For more information, call (724) 357-7138.
• Torrance State Hospital is looking for volunteers to be friendly visitors for patients, to help with patient oriented activities such as music, arts and crafts, patient shoppers and spiritual support services. Contact Lenore Meketa at (724) 459-4464.
VNA
• VNA Family Hospice needs volunteers to assist with grief support and companionship for patients and their families, respite relief, running errands for families and other activities. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Contact Laura McLaine at (724) 463-6340.
• Hopeful Hearts, a service of VNA family hospice, a grief support program for children and families, needs peer support group facilitators, family greeters and food servers. For more information, call Laura McLaine at (724) 463-6340.