Organizers with the Indiana County YMCA’s annual Star Spangled Celebration, which offers a day of activities capped with the traditional fireworks display on Independence Day, are seeking volunteers to make the day possible.
Kelsey Krynock, director of development and communications with the Y, said more than 250 volunteers are needed.
“Star Spangled Celebration is a large event full of activities and fun for everyone,” she said. “We need quite a bit of support to make the day possible. We have volunteer opportunities for everyone. We’ll have food vendors, live music, a community yard sale, bounce houses, a veterans salute and so much more.”
Krynock said people can help by volunteering, attending and spreading the word about the event.
There are a wide variety of opportunities for volunteers, including managing the entry gates by handing out wristbands and collecting money, monitoring the bounce house, managing the welcome station, selling chances for the dunk tank, selling glowsticks and items ahead of the fireworks and monitoring and selling in the wine and beer garden.
A full list is available at https://icymca.volunteer matters.org/project-cata log/16, and to look, participants will need to create an account.
Time slots for volunteers are available from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 2:15 to 5 p.m., 4:45 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:15 to 10 p.m.
To volunteer, contact Krynock at Kelseykrynock@icymca.org or (724) 463-9622.
Those who volunteer will receive a free T-shirt and free entry into the park for the day.