The West Central Pennsylvania region of Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child is actively seeking volunteers who are interested in serving on its logistics, prayer and administrative support teams, as well as in church, student and community relations in Indiana County.
Operation Christmas Child provides shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items to children in need around the world. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
Logistics volunteers welcome shoebox contributors at local collection sites.
These volunteers serve as the face of the ministry when shoeboxes and/or donations are dropped off to begin their journey around the world.
Prayer is critical in all aspects of the work of Samaritan’s Purse, and Operation Christmas Child prayer team members spend time interceding for the spread of the Gospel of Jesus Christ through shoebox gifts.
Administrative support volunteers organize and manage resources and information for regional and area teams. Their work is vital to bringing great news and great joy to children in need.
Church relations volunteers build and cultivate relationships with local Christian churches, work to mobilize and equip them to share the hope of Jesus Christ and help fulfill the Great Commission through Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Christmas Child.
Student relations volunteers serve as an advocate for Operation Christmas Child in schools, universities and student organizations, so that young people become engaged in the ministry and have the opportunity to impact lives worldwide.
Community relations volunteers are ambassadors within their local communities, and they engage and equip groups, businesses and civic organizations to become actively involved with Operation Christmas Child.
Interested individuals must complete and submit an online application, which includes questions about their personal testimony, gifts and abilities and previous volunteer experience.
Individuals should be prepared to provide contact information for one pastoral/spiritual reference and two personal references.
Prior to selection, volunteers will be expected to agree to and sign the ministry’s statement of faith and volunteer waiver.
After the completion of the online volunteer application process, individuals will be contacted by West Central PA Area Coordinator Karla Sunderlin to schedule an in-person interview.
Nearly 575,000 volunteers worldwide — with more than 270,000 of those in the United States — are involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts.
For more information or to apply for volunteer opportunities through Operation Christmas Child, please visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-year-round/.
For more information or questions about the local volunteer opportunities, individuals may also contact Sunderlin via email at ksunderlin@hotmail.com or phone at (814) 496-4456.
Although local drop-off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 16-23, anyone can still be a part of the project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.