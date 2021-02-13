The end has come for a downtown Indiana college bar that has sported a late 1990s look and thrived on cheap beer and shoulder-to-shoulder crowds since the turn of the century and for decades earlier.
Boomerang’s Bar, fondly called Boomie’s for going on 21 years, gave way this month to a look of a new decade as Voodoo Brewing Company Indiana, with a lineup of craft beers, mixed drinks concocted with spirits from barrels on the bar and a menu of burgers, wings, pizza and salad designed by Voodoo’s executive chef.
Gone are your father’s days of quarter drafts at Caleco’s or Poor Carl’s or Boomie’s direct ancestor, Kangaroo’s Outback Café and its little downstairs dance hall, Joey’s.
“I needed to do something with Boomerangs because, due to COVID-19 it kind of tuckered out,” said Shane Caylor, owner of Kangaroo’s and Boomie’s since 1999. “We were doing low prices and high volume and with the COVID restrictions, you just couldn’t get that going.
“So I contacted the breweries out there and Voodoo was our match.”
Meadville-based Voodoo Brewing Co. opened in 2005 as an early craft brewery, at a site the owners call The Compound. A downtown tavern was the first of what is approaching a dozen Voodoo outlets stretching from Cleveland to Boston.
After the sites in State College and New Kensington, Caylor’s Philadelphia Street bar is the third that’s a franchise of the growing brand.
Quirkiness is part of the look. It’s found in what Caylor calls his “wow factor” for patrons the moment through the front door. That’s as if the two skulls painted on the entire face of the building isn’t wow enough.
And it begs the question, the look of what new decade does Voodoo Brewery sport?
There’s a hint of 1930s with the exposed brickwork of the original structure opposite the bar. Caylor preserved the vintage 1970s graffiti-like mark left by three locals with recognizable names who fingered their names into wet concrete filling a former window hole. They dated their presence Dec. 15, 1970.
“The Employee Owners of Voodoo Brewing Co. have taken our brewing experiences and quirky personalities and wrapped it up into a line of beers oriented around what we feel are fun, flavorful, and thought-provoking,” according to the VBC website.
Artwork on the walls promotes a couple of the year-round feature brews, Voodoo Love Child and Hoodoo.
There’s a mural of a Caribbean princess evoking a Voodoo mood.
A half dozen always are on tap. A roster of about a hundred, meeting the quirky names criteria (Vandelay Industries, Big Black Voodoo Daddy, 30 Bagged Lunches), will rotate seasonally through the rest of the 20 taps at the bar.
The barrels supply the most-requested liquors: tequila, vodka, rum and gin. Suggested concoctions are written in day-glo colors on the black-backed menu board on the wall. More barrels are on the way, Caylor said, to dispense brews aging the past two or three years at the Meadville facility in what they call the “Barrel Room Collection.”
But Voodoo is decidedly 2020s.
Pandemic safety follows patrons every step. They’re spaced in their line past the bling display and the bar to place and later pick up orders. Skipping the buzzing and glowing pager device fad, Caylor has guests notified on the most ubiquitous communication medium of the decade, their cellphones, with texts that their orders are ready.
The lounge/dining area has safely spaced tables keeping parties of friends in their bubbles yet apart. Tables are fashioned of repurposed pallets, stained and varnished with a new old look.
A ceiling fan with huge blades is said to circulate air for health and safety. It hangs down below, however, a horizontal array of wooden doors. What decade is that from?
Partnered with Caylor’s El Tesoro Mexican restaurant next door, Voodoo has attracted diners born in the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s and their kids from the ’10s, so far, he said.
The kitchen has been busy meeting orders during the first soft-opening week with the Voodoo chef’s specialties. Lots of tweaks have been done. Half-pound bison burgers are being perfected.
For now, Caylor’s Voodoo Brewery seats about 150 with pandemic restrictions in place. The main level deck will open for outdoor dining when weather allows. A level below, part of the parking lot may be landscaped for more outdoor capacity in the spring.
Voodoo Brewery is open most nights until 10, Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m.
Brunch hours are planned, and so are arrangements for delivery service, too, Caylor said.