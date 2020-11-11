The presidential election vote count in Indiana County: still not done.
The vote tally for the county remains as unofficial as it was a week ago, and the numbers still are days from being declared final, according to figures released Tuesday by the county commissioners’ office.
After taking Veterans Day off from the count, the commissioners, in their dual role as the Indiana County Board of Elections, will gather Thursday for a final canvass of provisional ballots and others received since the close of the polls at 8 p.m. Nov. 3. They hold hope of closing the books on the results Friday, Commissioner Robin Gorman told the Gazette.
A vote count that has proceeded in unprecedented stages has been intermingled with legal interventions — from both inside and outside the process — that still could delay or even further change the numbers. But changes in the outcomes for candidates are not expected.
“Indiana County is not completely finished … given all the things that have been thrown to us regarding the process,” Gorman said.
Foremost is a U.S. Supreme Court order for Pennsylvania’s counties to set aside ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 but delivered in the mail by Friday. They’ve been sequestered and remain sealed and uncounted, pending further court decisions, according to Gorman.
But despite the county having sent out 12,619 ballots requested by voters for absentee or mail-in voting, and the return of 10,681 of them before the polls closed, barely more than a dozen such ballots trickled in Wednesday through Friday.
“We were to segregate those from the rest, and we have done that,” Gorman said. “They have not been counted. There has been no legal ruling on whether they will be accepted. Right now, they just want to know how many are sitting there. We think there are about 14 or 15.”
The apparent lack of procrastination, Gorman said, shows Indiana County voters know the drill.
“The regular voting masses have been at this a long time, they know what to do, they know the process,” Gorman said. “So it was the new things that threw people, and the new voters that came into play. But still, as a county, we have a good handle on trouble-shooting as we go.”
Some of the judgment calls came in the tally of the ballots that came in before Election Day — that sorting of the 10,681 votes cast anywhere but the 69 precinct polling places that the Pennsylvania General Assembly prohibited from being counted as they came in.
“Part of taking those mail-in ballots, the election board had to pre-canvass all along, checking them to be sure they were filled out correctly. Once they were put in, they were to be counted in the regular count,” Gorman said. “Everyone got the instructions three times and we went over the statute with our solicitor a couple of times. Ballots had to be signed, it had to be dated and it had to be addressed properly. Those were the three requirements we needed to check.”
As time permitted, Gorman said, the board of elections caught irregularities and, as time permitted, contacted voters to advise them to go to the polls and cast a provisional vote.
“They had time to make it count,” she said. “But up until that evening, we were concerned because there would not be time for people to get in here and change their vote.
“There were about a dozen that we were very concerned about, that the election workers brought to the board and said they were incorrectly filled out and not going to be counted. We went to the elections office and physically had a person ... entered into the state system that would generate an email to these people letting them know. It didn’t say what was wrong, only that your ballot was incorrectly filled out and would not be counted. That’s not our system, that’s the state system.
“At least we felt that, by statute, that they would get notification and if they were looking in a timely manner, they still had time to call in and see what happened. Someone from the election office would let them know … to come here and fix it.
“We did that and I think we had one call in return, from about a dozen, who wanted to know what happened. I think the election office resolved that with them,” Gorman said.
Of those 10,681:
• 5,162 mail-in ballots were sent by mail or dropped off at the courthouse.
• 3,924 “mail-in” votes actually were cast online.
• 978 verified absentee ballots from were cast online.
• 441 absentee votes were sent in the mail (before Nov. 3).
• 66 were sent by residents away in military service.
• 42 were categorized as “emergency” ballots.
• 22 came from civilians in “remote/isolated” circumstances.
• 18 unverified absentee votes were cast online.
• 12 were sent in by civilians overseas.
• 8 “online mail-in not verified” ballots were counted.
• 6 ballots came from “military-remote/isolated” voters.
The election board delayed an initial canvass of the expected provisional and military and other ballots set for late last week, and met instead on Monday to decide how to judge 531 provisional ballots.
“We accepted most of those, but not all, for certain reasons like non-registered voters, who we verified — those were the kind of reasons that we could not accept them,” she said. “But it was not that many.”
The others were transcribed by hand from the provisional form to standard ballots, visually checked, and then run through the scanning system. That count was in progress Tuesday afternoon and was expected to be completed by the end of the day, Gorman said.
Thursday’s final canvass, under state election regulations, will include county election workers, the commissioners, and one person from each political party to stand as observers of the process. Otherwise, it’s not an open public process, she said.
“Because there are so few remaining, we expect all of our numbers finalized and reported to the state. But the State Department, to date, has all our numbers and knows our status.”
Combined with the coronavirus pandemic, the variations on the presidential election this year have made the work of the county commissioners — particularly the two freshmen on the board, Gorman and Chairman Michael Keith — a write-it-as-you-go kind of task.
By the numbers:
Viewed another way, the political party representation of those who voted by mail-in and absentee ballots differed from those of votes who cast ballots in person at the polls on Nov. 3.
Of the 10,681 ballots received before Election Day:
• 5,994 — Democratic
• 3,634 — Republican
• 704 — no affiliation
• 158 — non-partisan
• 98 — independent
• 32 — Libertarian
• 18 — other
• 14 — Green
• 11 — no party
• 7 — independant (sic)
• 3 — none
• 2 — USA Minutemen
• 1 — Socialist
• 1 — no party affiliation
• 1 — Constitutional
• 1 — undecided
• 1 — independent Republican
• 1 — unaffiliated