Fall races are assured for Indiana Borough Council in two of four wards, while write-ins will fill in gaps in the other borough wards.
In Ward 2, incumbents Gerald Smith (187) and Donald Lancaster (161) defeated educator Shavonne Arthurs (114) for the Democratic nomination.
“Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this primary election,” Lancaster posted on Facebook Tuesday night.
“Many thanks to those who went to the polls today,” Arthurs posted Tuesday night. “It was great to meet some more new faces.”
Jesse Collier (188) was unopposed for the Republican nomination for one of two seats from Ward 2. There were 44 write-in votes cast.
Smith hoped he received many of those write-ins. On Facebook, the council vice president said “it has been a refreshing couple days talking to neighbors. It reminds me that national politics aren’t really mirrored here. That’s why neighbors of both parties told me they’d be bubbling in this progressive’s name.”
In Ward 3, incumbent Betsy Sarneso (110) and newcomer Kaela A. Cardarella (101) were unopposed for two Democratic nods, while no one ran as a Republican.
However, there were 81 write-in votes cast there.
With 123 votes Joshua Kratsa was unopposed for the Democratic nomination in Ward 1. No Republicans were on that party’s ballot, where voters made 11 write-ins.
In Ward 4, incumbent Sara Stewart (105) was unopposed for the Democratic nod for one seat there, while Tamara Collazzo (124) was unopposed for the Republican nod.
There will be fall contests for other offices in Indiana.
Interim Mayor Joseph Trimarchi received 596 votes in the Democratic primary for George Hood’s former job, while Indiana Fire Association President William Simmons received 642 votes in the Republican primary.
Former Councilman James P. Smith Jr. received 527 Democratic votes for Indiana tax collector, while the Republican incumbent William C. Lundstrom II received 717 votes in the GOP primary.