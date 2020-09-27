For those looking to find something new and exciting to do or for those with tweens and teens who complain about being bored, a new venture is now available at the Indiana Mall.
Ziggy’s VR Arcade and Cafe offers gaming bays with virtual reality gaming available for those who rent the room by the hour or half-hour. Most of the games available are able to be played by children ages 10 to 12, with some for those 18 and older, due to violence.
“We have to go by the manufacture’s suggestion on the ages,” owner and operator John Fordyce said. “So far a majority of our players have been ages 8 to 12. Some games could be played by younger kids, but it might be hard for them to get the hang of it.”
Those who aren’t actively playing the virtual games are able to watch what the players are seeing in their headsets on screens outside of the room.
“This helps make it a bit more interactive for families who might come in together,” Fordyce said. “If the player is having some difficulty, they can call out and help and interact with each other.”
Right now, two gaming bays are available. Each bay offers the same range of games, and players can play the same games at the same time, but they are unable to play together.
“All of the games are one-player only,” Fordyce said.
Along with video games, the arcade offers a pool table and some other games, creating a relaxed and fun space for people of all ages, but especially tweens and teens, to enjoy.
“I’ve been trying to give that age group more of a place to hang and chill out,” Fordyce said. “Right now, there’s really no place for kids to hang out. You can’t even play pool around here if it’s not at a bar. I want to give kids the sort of places I had when I was younger.”
Fordyce also owns Go Bonkerz in the mall, and Ziggy’s is located in the same area, in a storefront that used to house a call center.
“I want people to know that we’re the same company, the same owners, so we have the same safe, supervised and clean standards that people have come to know with Go Bonkerz. We’re just trying to help appeal to a different age group, to have something for everyone.”
The Cafe portion of Ziggy’s includes a fully functional kitchen that allows the cafe to offer a full menu.
“We have pizza, wings, appetizers and burgers,” Fordyce said. “We’ve put a lot of hard work and effort into it.”
Currently, the cafe is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Those interested in renting the VR bays can either call ahead to reserve them or just walk in. Lists of the games and the cafe menu can be found at www.ziggyspa.com, and updates on events are posted on the Ziggy’s VR Arcade and Cafe Facebook page.
In the future, Fordyce hopes to offer even more opportunities for young folks around town, with plans to eventually host DJs and dance parties in the space.
“Kids today really don’t have a lot of places to go,” he said. “And I think that’s part of the reason the world is going a little crazy. I want to give them a place for themselves to have fun and enjoy being with their friends.”