Mike Vuckovich

Mike Vuckovich

Indiana Area School District Superintendent Mr. Michael Vuckovich, has been recognized as an outstanding leader in education by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators. Mr. Vuckovich is the recipient of the Leadership In Public Education award for 2022. This award is given annually by PASA to those educational leaders who demonstrate a commitment to school administration as a profession, to public education and to one’s colleagues, including participation in and leadership with the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.

One of Mr. Vuckovich’s priorities is quality professional development that is in alignment with educational best practices designed to improve student outcomes for all. His work has benefited not only Indiana Area School District staff and students, but professional educators and students from all around Indiana County. The Indiana Area School District works collectively with the remaining Indiana County schools to host an in-service day each year that is county-wide and offers a wide variety of training opportunities for staff from experts all throughout the commonwealth as well as locally.