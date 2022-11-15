Indiana Area School District Superintendent Mr. Michael Vuckovich, has been recognized as an outstanding leader in education by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators. Mr. Vuckovich is the recipient of the Leadership In Public Education award for 2022. This award is given annually by PASA to those educational leaders who demonstrate a commitment to school administration as a profession, to public education and to one’s colleagues, including participation in and leadership with the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
One of Mr. Vuckovich’s priorities is quality professional development that is in alignment with educational best practices designed to improve student outcomes for all. His work has benefited not only Indiana Area School District staff and students, but professional educators and students from all around Indiana County. The Indiana Area School District works collectively with the remaining Indiana County schools to host an in-service day each year that is county-wide and offers a wide variety of training opportunities for staff from experts all throughout the commonwealth as well as locally.
Most recently, he and his team have been instrumental in helping to increase the county’s capacity for youth mental health services. Under his leadership and working with the United Way of Indiana County, ARIN Intermediate Unit, and Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program, grant funding will make Teen Mental Health First Aid program available to students in the following school districts: United, Homer-Center, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line and Indiana Area.
In addition to the aforementioned professional development programming and the upcoming Teen Mental Health First Aid program, he has sought numerous other ways to improve student outcomes for all students. These include implementing a Multi-Tiered System of Supports, which is a framework that helps educators provide academic and behavioral strategies for students with various needs. The Indiana Area School District has been working towards implementing an MTSS model in all of its schools.
In the area of behavioral supports, three of the district’s elementary schools were recently recognized by The Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support Network for implementing School-Wide Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports with fidelity at the Tier 1 Initial level during the 2021-2022 school year. Ben Franklin elementary school recently was identified as a model school in our program implementation of PATHS.
His other goals include the creation of Career Pathways and increased Dual Enrollment participation; student growth and achievement; organizational management; and communication and community relations. In 2020, Vuckovich earned national recognition from the National School Public Relations Association as a “Superintendent to Watch.” Honorees for this award are school district leaders with fewer than five years of experience as a superintendent and who demonstrate dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core.
Vuckovich also serves as the chair of the Community Impact of the United Way of Indiana County, as well as a member of the Workforce Development Committee of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and serves as a member of the Pennsylvania School Study Center at the Pennsylvania State University. Founded in 1947, the Pennsylvania School Study Council is a partnership between Penn State and member school districts, intermediate units and career and technology centers.
PSSC is dedicated to improving public education in Pennsylvania by providing up-to-date research information, professional development activities, and technical assistance that will enable its members to provide top-quality educational services to students.
This is Vuckovich’s fifth year at the helm of the Indiana Area School District.
“This award is a reflection of the amazing team of administrators, staff and teachers I get to work with on a daily basis,” he said. “While I am honored and humbled by the recognition, this award is symbolic of the terrific educators I get to work with each and every day and the amazing leadership displayed by our board of directors.”