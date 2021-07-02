Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich has added another national credential to his school administration portfolio.
Vuckovich was among 20 superintendents from across Pennsylvania who earned National Superintendent Certification in training offered this month by The School Superintendents Association. Vuckovich called the program one of the best professional development experiences he has had as an educator.
“Given the uncertainty of today’s unprecedented times, I felt the program was invaluable because it provided be with ample opportunities to work with like-minded peers from across the country who challenged each other to improve.”
Mark DiRocco, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, said the program was created to assist young school chiefs.
“The challenges that lie on a superintendent’s plate can be daunting, particularly in the early stages of his or her career,” DiRocco said.
The program sharpens the skills that successful superintendents identify as essential for leading in today’s complex and challenging education environment. The program’s master teachers and guest instructors are current superintendents with track records of success, according to a news release from the School Superintendents Association. “I congratulate Superintendent Vuckovich for completing this initiative that provides on-the-ground coaching, mentoring and support from individuals who are experiencing the same challenges and successes that superintendents from across the country are experiencing.”