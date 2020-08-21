To whom it may concern —
WALK FOR A WONDERFUL LIFE
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the eighth annual Walk for a Wonderful Life, hosted each year by the Suicide Task Force of Indiana County, will be a virtual event.
The walk will be held throughout September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month.
For the event, community members can walk, run, bike or hike and share their progress by tagging the Suicide Task Force of Indiana County on Facebook and Instagram. Use the hashtag #walkforawonderfullife2020. Photos and memories of loved ones can also be shared in the post with the same hashtag.
Participants can choose their own course and location, when and how far.
The Walk for a Wonderful Life event raises money each year to train and educate the community on suicide prevention, and donations allow these programs to remain free for the community.
Donations will be accepted on EventBrite by debit or credit card, and a link can be found on social media and the website stf32.com. Checks can be made payable to Suicide Task Force of Indiana County, c/o Indiana County Department of Human Services, 300 Indian Springs Road, Suite 203, Indiana, PA 15701.
CAPTURING A MOMENT
The works of local artists will be on display through Sept. 19 at The Artists Hand in downtown Indiana, where the latest quarantine series exhibit is underway.
Capturing the current moments in our history, the collection shows recent works and stories of how this year’s events have affected subject, style and even the medium artists are using.
“Some have found new energy from sheltering in place and new subject matter to respond to. Others have struggled with fewer exhibition and travel opportunities. Then there are different perceptions of disruption.
“What do you see in it? How does the collection affect you as it stares back? Where does their story meet yours?,” an announcement from the gallery asks.
A reception, as long as conditions allow for a safe event, is set for 6 to 8 p.m. tonight.
SPECIAL SALE
A special one-day, no-contact, drive-thru book sale will replace the traditional three-day Newman Used Book Sale at St. Thomas More University Parish this year.
The sale is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29, or until the supply of bagged books is exhausted.
The only categories available will be: Children, in sub-categories of pre-readers, early readers, chapter books and teen/young adult; and paperback fiction in the following genres: adventure, mystery/suspense, romance, science fiction/fantasy and Western.
Cost is $5 a bag.
Those participating in the sale will be asked to wear a mask and remain in vehicles on the church property, where they will receive an order form. Select a category, and sale organizers will pick the books.
You will be directed to a line to complete the transactions, which must be paid for in cash in the exact amount.
Volunteers will then take your order and money and place the books in the vehicle that you indicate.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The 28th Division Band of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard will offer a concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Blairsville. The show is free and will be held outdoors.
IN CONCERT
Bolivar Parks and Recreation will have a concert in the park on Aug. 30 by The Belairs from Pittsburgh. If you like doo-wop and Motown, this band is for you. The concert is free to public and will run from 5 to 7 p.m. The park is located at Fourth and Lincoln streets in Burkey Park.
SUMMER SALE
Community Bible Church in Sagamore is offering deals on a variety of goods at a fundraising yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday. Pastor Ken Branan reports that the event, with “something for everyone,” also will offer food for takeout. For information, phone Joanne Fairman at (724) 397-8476.
INQUIRING MINDS
Want to pose a question directly to one of the county’s state legislators?
You can send a question in advance of the Eggs and Issues breakfast, scheduled for Sept. 4 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Indiana Country Club outdoors under the tent.
Send your query to Questions@ IndianaCountyChamber.com.
Registrations are still being accepted by contacting the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce office at (724) 465-2511.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
The Stern’s ice cream business in Creekside, which did not open for the season earlier this year, is now listed for sale at $89,500. … Gas prices in the Indiana area this morning hovered around $2.49 a gallon, compared with $2.42 statewide and $2.19 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.
com). … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says William Shakespeare was right when he observed: “Summer’s lease hath all too short a date.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.