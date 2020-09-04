Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Suicide Task Force of Indiana County is hosting the eighth annual Walk for a Wonderful Life in a virtual format. The event will be held during National Suicide Prevention Month, from Sept. 1 through 30.
Community members are encouraged to walk, run, bike or hike during the month of September and to share their progress by tagging the Suicide Task Force of Indiana County on Facebook and on Instagram, #walkforawonderfullife 2020.
Choose your own course and location, when and how far you want to walk, run, bike or hike. Participants are invited to share pictures and memories of loved one in posts and to tag the post using #walkforawonderfullife2020.
The Walk for a Wonderful Life raises money to train and educate the community in suicide prevention and other outreach efforts. Donations from the event allow these programs to remain free for the community.
Donations are accepted by credit or debit card on EventBrite. The link can be found on Facebook, Instagram and the website www.stf32.com.
Donations can also be made by check, payable to STF to Suicide Task Force of Indiana County C/O Indiana County Department of Human Services, 300 Indian Springs Road, Suite 203 Indiana, PA 15701.