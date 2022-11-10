To honor Native Americans during National Native American Awareness Month, the IUP Native American Awareness Council and Friends of White’s Woods are sponsoring a walk in White’s Woods from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at the North 12th Street entrance.
Dr. Abigail Adams, of IUP’s anthropology department, will lead the walk that will include discussion of the many contributions of Native Americans to society and the world.
In a land acknowledgement statement that is part of the walk’s purpose, Indiana is specifically listed as an historic home for Native Americans:
“We acknowledge that this land has long served as a site of meeting and exchange among Indigenous peoples including the Erie, Iroquois, Lenape, Munsee, Osage, Shawnee and the Susquehannock tribal nations.
“We acknowledge the painful history of genocide and forced removal from this place and honor and respect the many diverse Indigenous peoples still connected to this land.
“This was primarily Osage and Iroquois, who call themselves Haudenosaunee.
“The Allegany also claimed this territory as their southern hunting lands.
“Additionally, the Delaware inhabited what is today Indiana County because they were pushed here through violence by the White settlers.
“Finally, there is the ancient Monongahela culture that is known primarily through archeological record.
“We join in acknowledging the elders both past and present, as well as future generations of the Native people who are the rightful heirs to this land.
“We acknowledge that this place was founded upon exclusion and erasures of many Indigenous peoples.
“This acknowledgment demonstrates our commitment to continuing the process of working to dismantle the ongoing legacy of settler colonialism.
“We acknowledge our responsibility of work for equity, justice and reparations for Native peoples of this land and all the Americas.”
No need to register for this event.
Gather at the 12th Street entrance of White’s Woods to participate.