WHITE'S WOODS sign
MICHAEL JOHNSON/Gazette

To honor Native Americans during National Native American Awareness Month, the IUP Native American Awareness Council and Friends of White’s Woods are sponsoring a walk in White’s Woods from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at the North 12th Street entrance.

Dr. Abigail Adams, of IUP’s anthropology department, will lead the walk that will include discussion of the many contributions of Native Americans to society and the world.

