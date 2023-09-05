NAFF 10-K poster

A commemorative race is a new event on the agenda for the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival.

The 2023 Northern Appalachian Folk Festival will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday in downtown Indiana, with one new highlight — a 10-K race, planned Saturday on the Hoodlebug Trail leading into White Township.

NAFF initially was begun in 2013 by Jim Dougherty through his passion and interest in Appalachian history.