The 2023 Northern Appalachian Folk Festival will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday in downtown Indiana, with one new highlight — a 10-K race, planned Saturday on the Hoodlebug Trail leading into White Township.
NAFF initially was begun in 2013 by Jim Dougherty through his passion and interest in Appalachian history.
His goal is to share what is so wonderful and interesting about the areas that make up Northern Appalachia through educational seminars, music, movies, and more.
The festival kicks off on Thursday at the Indiana Theater with the Second Songwriter’s Round hosted by Joe Grushecky.
General admission tickets are $20 each, with a VIP package available for $40, which includes front row seats, a private concert with the performers at 6 p.m., and a meet and greet with all four scheduled musicians.
Then on Friday live music is set from 4 to 9:30 p.m. at the Main Stage along Philadelphia Street between Fifth and Sixth streets. Craft and food vendors also will be open starting at 4 p.m. Friday.
As part of the upcoming festival, NAFF Inc. will host the first Underground Railroad Race for Freedom 5K Saturday on the Hoodlebug Trail, with the starting point for the run being in front of Levity Brewing Company at 1380 Wayne Avenue.
Registration is $20, T-shirts $10. One can register at naffinc.org, or at a registration table at the start of the race for last-minute signups.
T-shirts will also be available for purchase at the race if one do not choose to add a t-shirt when registering online.
Dougherty said Indiana-based Gingerbread Timing will provide timers for this race.
Anyone with questions about the race can contact Ashley Wolfe at a.wolfegbm@gmail.com.
A portion of the registration fee will benefit the Humane Society of Indiana County and the Chevy Chase Community Center. Additionally, NAFF dog licenses will be sold as a fundraiser for the Humane Society.
Back in town, a lot is planned Saturday, including the annual Walk of Fame Ceremony at 10 a.m. in front of Spaghetti Benders along Philadelphia Street.
This year’s Walk of Fame inductees are:
• In the Public Health category, Granny Women of Appalachia (Amanda Poole, inductor). Documented as serving in the midwife capacity from the 1880s to the 1930s, the “granny-woman,” often was the only line of defense regarding childbirth support practices for many childbearing-age women living in the region during that period.
• In the Music category, Stephen Foster (1826-1864; Lenwood Sloan, inductor). Known also as “the father of American music,” Pittsburgh native Foster was an American composer known primarily for his parlour and minstrel music during the Romantic period. He wrote more than 200 songs, including “Oh! Susanna,” “Hard Times Come Again No More,” “Camptown Races,” “Old Folks at Home” (“Swanee River”), “My Old Kentucky Home,” “Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair,” “Old Black Joe,” and “Beautiful Dreamer,” and many of his compositions remain popular today.
• In the Arts category, August Wilson (1945-2005; Lenwood Sloan, inductor). Wilson was an American playwright, called the “theater’s poet of Black America,” who is best known for a series of 10 plays, collectively called The Pittsburgh Cycle (or The Century Cycle), which chronicle the experiences and heritage of the African-American community in the 20th century. Plays in the series include Fences (1987) and The Piano Lesson (1990), both of which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (1984) and Joe Turner’s Come and Gone (1988). In 2006, Wilson was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.
• In the Human Rights category, Albert Hazlett (died 1859; Denise Doyle-Jennings, inductor). A staunch abolitionist, born and raised near Indiana, Hazlett became a lieutenant in John Brown’s provisional army and participated in the raid on Harper’s Ferry Arsenal in 1859. He was captured, tried, convicted and hanged for his involvement following the failed Harper’s Ferry attack. This incident, intended to arm slaves to fight for their own freedom, was a major catalyst for the outbreak of the Civil War.
• Chief Cornplanter (born between 1732 and 1746, died 1836; Abagail Adams, inductor). John Abeel III, known as Gaiänt’wakê (Gyantwachia – “the planter”) or Kaiiontwa’kon (Kaintwakon – “By What One Plants”) in the Seneca language and thus generally known as Cornplanter, was a Dutch-Seneca war chief and diplomat of the Wolf clan. As a chief warrior, Cornplanter fought in the French and Indian War and the American Revolutionary War. In both wars, the Seneca and three other Iroquois nations were allied with the British. After the war Cornplanter led negotiations with the United States and was a signatory of the Treaty of Fort Stanwix (1784). He helped gain Iroquois neutrality during the Northwest Indian War.
• In the Environment category, Rosalie Barrow Edge (1877-1962; Sara King, inductor). Edge was an American environmentalist and suffragist. In 1929, she established the Emergency Conservation Committee to expose the conservation establishment’s ineffectiveness and advocate for species preservation. In 1934, Edge also founded the world’s first preserve for birds of prey—Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton, Pa. Edge was considered the most militant conservationist of her time,[1] and she clashed publicly for decades with leaders of the Audubon Society over approaches to wildlife preservation. An environmentalist colleague described her in 1948 as “the only honest, unselfish, indomitable hellcat in the history of conservation”.
• In the Sports category, Elroy Face (born 1928; Tony DeLoreto, inductor). Face, nicknamed The Bullpen Baron, is an American former professional baseball relief pitcher. During a 17-year Major League Baseball career, he pitched primarily for the Pittsburgh Pirates. A pioneer of modern relief pitching, he was the archetype of what came to be known as the closer, and the National League’s greatest reliever until the late 1960s, setting numerous league records during his career.
• In the Education category, Rick Peduzzi (1955-2012, presenter TBA). Rick Peduzzi was the technology and education specialist for the United Electrical Workers Union. After teaching sociology and organizing five nationally recognized conferences at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, he joined the UE national Office in 1987 as a reporter for the UE NEWS and later became the union’s education director. In the mid-1990s he started the UE’s website and continued to develop and improve it over the years. Rick’s work as webmaster won the union International honors in 2009 when readers of “LabourStart.org,” the global labor news website based in Britain, voted the UE website “Labor Website of the Year.”
Also Saturday, there will be a Children’s Alley from noon to 5 p.m. at the Delaney Chevrolet parking lot on North Sixth Street; a Military Heritage Display from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., ; a veterans encampment, “Military Heritage through the Decades,” in Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with displays and veterans in uniform covering the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan; and a Fiddle Contest from noon to 2:30 p.m. on the Main Stage on Philadelphia Street (more details can be found on the Fiddle Contest PA Facebook page).
There also will be a wide variety of educational and entertaining topics; a Story Telling/Liars Contest from noon to 2 p.m.; and more live music from 3 to 10 p.m.
