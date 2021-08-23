Jen Beatty, of Indiana, dressed as a pig and strolled a lap at the White Township Recreation Complex on Saturday evening during the 27th annual Relay for Life benefiting the American Cancer Society.
Beatty suited up as a swine for the daylong event's "Carnival Animal Parade" theme hour, when relay walkers were invited to dress as creatures.
Along with collecting pledges for walking laps, Beatty and members of her family — who took part as the "Love Without End" team — held basket raffles and memorabilia sales for their annual cancer research fundraising effort. Jen's grandmother, Dolores Bishop, began the family tradition in memory of her grandfather, Robert Bishop, who died in 2013.
Beatty said she chose her costume because her grandmother's favorite animal was a pig. Dolores Bishop passed away from cancer just six months ago.
Relay event coordinator Lori Nagle said the relay day events raised almost $3,700 that, added to the pledges from about 100 walkers and earlier donations, brought the project total to about $25,000.