A Shelocta man wanted since February for possession with intent to deliver suspected crystal methamphetamine has been apprehended, according to state police at Indiana.
Troopers said Frederick James Moran, 29, was taken into custody without incident Saturday in White Township.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Moran was lodged in Indiana County Jail pending arraignment before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
Court records show that Moran has faced a preliminary hearing since Feb. 3 on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver, as well as a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia and summary counts of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
As previously reported, Greenfield said, troopers were dispatched on Feb. 2 at approximately 7:35 p.m. to an address along Roush Drive, White Township, for the report of a man in the apartment complex parking lot who appeared to be intoxicated and was screaming and acting in an erratic manner. A responding trooper found Moran and said hw was manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance to the degree that he was a danger to himself, according to police.
Moran was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center, while the responding trooper found three individual bags said to be of suspected crystal meth, police said.