The Pennsylvania State Senate will reconvene one week from today, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m.
Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, issued a recall notice that was confirmed Tuesday morning by the Senate Republican Caucus.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
The Pennsylvania State Senate will reconvene one week from today, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m.
Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, issued a recall notice that was confirmed Tuesday morning by the Senate Republican Caucus.
“Our work to complete the necessary budgetary implementation legislation continues at this time,” caucus Communications Director Kate Eckhart Flessner said Tuesday. “The Senate will reconvene ... to finalize the 2023-24 state budget.”
Ward said the next steps in the budgetary process “include funding for emergency medical services and hospital and health system relief. Other matters continue to be negotiated with our counterparts in good faith and in the best interests of Pennsylvanians.”
Meanwhile, according to the state legislature’s website, the state House continues to plan to reconvene on Sept. 26 at noon, or with a 12-hour call of the chair.
“We are in communication with House leaders,” Flessner said, “and we remain hopeful the House will also choose to reconvene before Sept. 26.”
The spokeswoman for state House Majority Leader Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery County, confirmed that discussions continue with Senate Republicans and Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration on a fiscal code.
“The House plans to return to session on Tuesday, Sept. 26,” Bradford’s Press Secretary Elizabeth Rementer said, “but we are not foreclosing on the possibility that we may return sooner if an agreement is reached.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.