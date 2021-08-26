A special event will bring musical performances and the stories of local veterans to the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex this Saturday.
The program, devised by Greensburg couple Kim and Gary Racan, is billed as a musical tribute and a renewal of patriotism.
“Gary was the lead singer of The Vogues,” Kim said. “He left the group in 2000 and put his own group together. They became a top private event band. That’s what we started doing, just working in the private events business. Then about 10 years ago, we started putting these shows together.”
Gary performs at the Warriors Rock events with the 15-piece Studio-E Band. The songs selected are entirely dependent on the other aspect of the shows, the veterans themselves.
“It depends on what ZIP code we’re in,” Kim said. “We reach out to local veterans organizations who help us get the names of veterans to feature.”
From there, eight veterans are interviewed and stories are turned into videos played at the shows. Details include their name, the branch of the military in which they served and when they served.
The interview ends with the veteran naming a song they would listen to to remind them of home while deployed.
Kim said after the video is done, that’s when the band plays the song the veteran mentioned.
“It’s all songs people will know,” she said. “It’s songs that you’ve heard on the radio played by a great band that plays the songs exactly as they are.”
Kim went on to explain the production value of the videos turns it into more of a mini documentary.
“They’re educating videos,” she said. “Some of the stories will bring a tear to your eye and then the music starts and the songs lift you up. It really hits on all of your emotions, it’s amazing what music can do.”
One of the local veterans featured in the show is Terry Valore, who is a Saltsburg High School graduate.
“He went to the Marines and was in Beirut when the barracks there were bombed,” Kim said. “He made national news and despite receiving massive burns and injuries, he survived it.”
Another veteran featured will be Sheriff Bob Fyock, a well-known figure all throughout Indiana County.
“It’s exciting to see everyone react to local stories,” said Kim.
This is the show’s first visit to Indiana, but it has been performed nationally and has always been well received.
“Lots of people who see the show want us to bring it to where they live,” Kim said.
Locally, coordinators for the show included Bill and Diana Staffen and Dick and Linda Staffen, two brothers and their wives.
“They’re the ones that brought it to the area,” Kim said. “For any show, if someone wants to bring it to the area, we take care of the production as long as you take care of the sponsors and the veteran outreach and organization.”
Another person Kim said was instrumental in bringing the show to Indiana was Diane Overman, who helped get the names for the featured veterans. The proceeds of the show will locally go to The Veterans Outreach in Indiana.
“We do this work pro bono,” Kim said. “All of the proceeds from the event are donated to local programs in the county where they can be most used. We try to find someone who isn’t in it for their own benefit and try to choose grassroots organizations over national organizations to keep things local. It’s very community driven and centered.”
Each performance ends with a rendition of “God Bless the USA” and the veterans featured in the show are brought on stage, as well as active military members who may be in attendance.
“The veterans are absolutely the star of the show. People see them get up on stage and after seeing their stories presented, they’re treated like celebrities,” Kim said. “We script the music around their stories. We pass out flags and everyone stands and sings together. It’s really something special.”
Saturday’s show will start at 7 p.m. in Toretti Auditorium at the KCAC. Tickets will be available at the door and can also be purchased by calling the KCAC ticket office at (724) 357-5222 or by visiting www.kovalchickcom plex.com.