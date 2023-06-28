Waste Management is closing its Evergreen Landfill along Luciusboro Road in Center Township, Indiana County.
A spokewoman for Waste Management in Moon Township, near Pittsburgh, said the closing was announced last week and will take effect in the first half of next year.
“With the closure of the landfill, we will be consolidating our hauling operations in the region, with a new facility being built in Jackson Township, Cambria County,” said Erika Deyarmin Young, public affairs manager for Waste Management in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
“Customers serviced by WM do not need to take any additional actions, and service will continue without interruption,” Young said. “All employees have been offered the opportunity for relocation.”
One customer that will be impacted by the decision is the Central Indiana County Joint Sanitary Authority, which handles sanitary sewage including a byproduct from that landfill, leachate — 45,000 gallons of it that is collected and sent to the CICJSA plant through a line dating to the late 1990s.
Before that, it was trucked from the landfill.
“When the (material in the) landfill decomposes, the liquid run off from that is what is channeled to us through the main sewer line,” CICJSA Executive Director Peggy Citeroni said. “It is something that has to be treated.”
Citeroni said her operation would not be affected immediately, but “that does not mean we should not plan for the eventuality,” adding, “they make up 12 percent of my budget.”
Only four full-time employees work for CICJSA.
“I don’t anticipate that is going to be an issue,” the authority director said.
The landfill operates weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It accepts non-hazardous materials, including auto shredder fluff, biosolids, construction and demolition debris, municipal solid waste, naturally-occurring radioactive material, industrial sludges that do not come under regulation, clean soils, contaminated (but not hazardous) soils, tires, and yard and green waste.
“We appreciate the support Indiana County has provided WM,” Young said, “and look forward to continue offering great service to residents and businesses located in the county.”
