A fire Sunday night at the building housing Spaghetti Benders restaurant in downtown became a blessing in disguise for some. Not that it was what anyone wanted, but owner Tony DeLoreto was counting them this morning.
Cleanup and restoration is going to keep the restaurant and bar shuttered for about a month, by his estimate.
But on the Facebook page for Spaghetti Benders, DeLoreto fed some hungry folks Friday.
Food was there for the asking.
“We don’t want to waste any of our food. If you or someone you know needs help with food, please stop by the restaurant on Friday. Simply go to the front window, and someone will help you, no questions asked,” was the restaurant’s status.
By nightfall, nearly everything on hand was given to someone who could use it.
Better given away than thrown away, DeLoreto said.
The fire Sunday outside the rear wall of the kitchen climbed to the second floor and roof, burned away the siding and filled the structure with smoke. The eatery was closed; the tenants of a second-floor apartment made their way to safety without harm.
The cause remains under investigation by Indiana Borough police and a state fire marshal.
The timeline for reopening, DeLoreto said today, hinges on the settlement with an insurance carrier but will involve more than getting rid of the smoky smell.
“Instead of getting up and running with minimal repairs, we’re going to redo the kitchen; we’ve had that planned for six months to a year,” he said. “It would involve closing for a week.
“But now, it doesn’t make economic sense to rush open then close and open again. It looks like we’re just going to focus on getting everything done that needs to be done.”
DeLoreto said he plans to continue providing updates of the recovery on social media.