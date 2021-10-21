BLACK LICK — Inflation has driven the prices of two community improvement projects beyond the amounts of grant funds earmarked for them and Burrell Township leaders don’t know how or when they may move forward.
Contractors’ bids have exceeded the budget for the new Burrell Township Library and Municipal Building by more than $400,000.
Spiraling costs of pipes have ballooned the Campbells Mill Road waterline extension project to $90,000 over budget.
“We’re in a waiting pattern,” township Supervisor Chairman Larry Henry said Wednesday.
The High Ridge Water Authority project has been on hold since June, when prices rose too high. They haven’t yet moderated. And actual supplies of pipes have been scarce, Henry said.
“The cost of the pipe went from $61,000 to $147,000. And they can’t get them.”
Supervisor Dan Shacreaw said he would contact the county commissioners on behalf of High Ridge “to see if we could dip into the county CDBG money or see if there is anything else out there. But even if we get that … they can’t find the pipe.”
Meanwhile, library supporters had opened a community fundraising campaign in the expectation that builders’ prices to put up the new library on Main Street would be higher than the $429,000 of grants and $100,000 cash committed by the township.
That the overall project would spiral to $1 million wasn’t on their radar a few months ago.
Low bids opened Friday included:
• CNC Construction, Penn Run, general construction, $719,900, the lowest of five bids.
• Marc Services Inc., Windber, mechanical (heating and ventilation), $96,150, the lowest of six bids.
• Sheesley Electric, Indiana, electrical construction, $81,561, the lowest of six bids.
• Hinkle Plumbing & Heating, Johnstown, plumbing construction, $47,900, the lowest of eight bids.
Engineering fees of $73,018, already paid by the township, pushed the total to $1,018,529.
“We did not award anything. We just opened the bids. (Project engineer) Stiffler McGraw is supposed to sit down with the contractors and see if we can trim anything,” Henry said.
Earlier, cutting the landscaping line item from the project saved $60,000, the supervisors said.
Shacreaw said the requirement to pay prevailing wages helped to blow up the prices.
“Because we’re government, we have to bid that way,” Shacreaw said. “We’ll have to make some phone calls and see if we can find more help.”
Compounding the discouraging news, library Director Jen Van Hannak told the supervisors of the Oct. 7 death of library board member Rick Bozich, a former president “who was a really good man … who really cared about the library,” she said. “He was instrumental in keeping the library going.”
Some board members, she said, were willing to disband the board and let the library dissolve in 2018 after the library building was severely damaged by a mid-winter water leak and freeze. The structure was condemned and the library’s belongings went into storage for many months before being allowed to temporarily set up services in the public meeting room of the municipal building.
“There was a time after our first Keystone grant application was denied. He was the one that was committed to keeping the library board going, and was extremely instrumental in getting us where we are now,” Van Hannak said. “This is a big, big loss and he will be missed.”
In other business, the supervisors:
• Designated Halloween observances for Oct. 31 including a parade beginning at 1 p.m. on Main Street and permitted trick-of-treating hours from 2 to 5 p.m. Residents should turn on porch lights to welcome costumed youngsters, Shacreaw said.
“It’s the same every year. The last Sunday of October,” he said.
Shacreaw said parade participants should report to the staging area between noon and 12:30 p.m.
• Reported that the township has been told to expect $211,983 — maybe — in a liquid fuels funding allocation from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Henry said the actual money probably would fall short of PennDOT’s estimate because local population is a factor in the equation. The U.S. Census for 2020 showed that the township lost about 900 residents in the past decade.
Just the same, the promised payment of “turnback” money — to cover township costs of taking care of certain state-owned roads — also is expected to come in less than the $17,520 estimate.
• Learned from Van Hannak that the library’s story hour program by Jen Shirley has resumed at 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and a fundraising bingo game is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Black Lick fire station.
• Reported that 2022 budget workshop sessions are scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 26, 27 and 28 in the township office.