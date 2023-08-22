A fountain on North Ninth Street

A water main was being bled along North Ninth Street between Shryock and Chestnut streets, to assure that clean water was flowing through the pipe, a part of Pennsylvania American Water’s $1.3 million contract to replace and upsize more than 5,300 feet of small, aging water main this year in its Indiana County service areas.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Motorists can’t say they weren’t warned about it, but that fountain which happened Monday on North Ninth Street between Shryock and Chestnut streets wasn’t a water main break.

Pennsylvania American Water contractors have been installing a new water main along Chestnut Street, between North Ninth and North Eighth streets, just up from the downtown Indiana business district.