Motorists can’t say they weren’t warned about it, but that fountain which happened Monday on North Ninth Street between Shryock and Chestnut streets wasn’t a water main break.
Pennsylvania American Water contractors have been installing a new water main along Chestnut Street, between North Ninth and North Eighth streets, just up from the downtown Indiana business district.
The work began on July 19, as part of PAW’s replacement and upsizing of more than 5,300 feet of small, aging water main this year in its Indiana County service areas to improve service reliability and fire protection for residents.
The cost of these system improvements is approximately $1.4 million.
As for why the fountain on North Ninth Monday, PAW Western Pennsylvania Senior Manager for Government and External Affairs Gary Lobaugh said, “they put clean water in it to sanitize it. They sample to make sure water from the pipe meets water quality standards.”
Lobaugh said the line will be flushed until the water flowing through it meets quality standards.
From now through the fall, the utility will replace additional water mains in Indiana Borough along Oakland Avenue and Washington Street. Lobaugh said customers will be notified before the start of construction, with final street restorations to be completed in the fall.
During the overall project, Lobaugh said, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and lower-than-normal water pressure.
The PAW spokesman said crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.