BLACK LICK — A much anticipated and, at one point, controversial plan to run treated water to households with dwindling well water supplies along Falling Run and Campbells Mill Roads is being pushed off four a few more months.
The Burrell Township board of supervisors told local residents attending the board’s monthly business meeting Wednesday that Highridge Water Authority has decided delay advertising for contractor bids because of a sudden spike in the cost of pipes.
Chairman Larry Henry said he received notice in a message from the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development that Highridge Executive Director George Sulkosky “was notified by the water pipe supplier that the water pipe suppliers have experienced a 150 percent increase in prices due to a rosin shortage at Texas plants.” For example, pipe estimated at $60,000 would likely cost $150,000 if bids were taken today, Henry said.
“Because in August or September the prices should be down, George and (LuAnn Zak of the planning office) decided to postpone bidding a couple of months,” Henry read.
The project is being funded by the township’s share of Community Development Block Grant funds and the delay prompted a word of caution from Supervisor Dan Shacreaw that the delay might push the project close to the deadline to expend the grant funds.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Agreed to sell an old non-functional zero-turn mower that has been taking space in the township garage for at least four years.
After several years of hearing offers, the supervisors voted to accept $800 for the ruined Cub Cadet machine from Kevin Wadding. The township will hand off the mower “as is” according to the resolution authorizing the sale.
• Learned that the temporary library that shares space in the supervisors’ meeting room will begin renting Wi-Fi hotspots to area residents for a fee of $10 a week.
Library Director Jen Van Hannak reported that four computers will be available for public use beginning July 5; that 75 new books have been catalogued and added to the shelves for circulation; and that several summer programs are scheduled, some to begin in mid-July and another in August.
Van Hannak said the library would hold a fundraising raffle, selling tickets for a replica of Uncle Sam for $1 each.
Asked by Supervisor John Shields, Van Hannak said the library serves township residents at no charge but assesses a $5 fee for non-residents who apply for a library card.
• Heard praise from a resident of Willow Street who commended the township sewage authority crew for efficiently uncovering a buried manhole cover near his home.