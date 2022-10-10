87735043

The Indiana County Municipal Services Authority and Gibson-Thomas Engineering will celebrate the completion of a large-scale water renovation project with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Marion Center Park Hall.

Around 50 partners who contributed to the project, such as township supervisors, county commissioners, local representatives, contractors, etc., will gather at the park hall for a noon luncheon prior to the ribbon cutting. The ceremony will celebrate Water Renovation No. 20, a project that connected Plumville and Crooked Creek water treatment plants, providing city water to roughly 450 new homes as well as Marion Center School District.