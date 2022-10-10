The Indiana County Municipal Services Authority and Gibson-Thomas Engineering will celebrate the completion of a large-scale water renovation project with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Marion Center Park Hall.
Around 50 partners who contributed to the project, such as township supervisors, county commissioners, local representatives, contractors, etc., will gather at the park hall for a noon luncheon prior to the ribbon cutting. The ceremony will celebrate Water Renovation No. 20, a project that connected Plumville and Crooked Creek water treatment plants, providing city water to roughly 450 new homes as well as Marion Center School District.
The approximately $12 million project involved contractors laying 20 miles of water line between the ICMSA system in Plumville along Route 85 to the Home station, and then north and south along Route 119. Prior to connecting the water treatment plants, most residents in the area as well as the school district relied on well water.
“We put a new treatment plant in Plumville, we ran 20 miles (of) water line from Plumville up to Marion Center and through the town of Marion Center and we upgraded the Crooked Creak Water Treatment Plant at Creekside,” said project manager John Emerson. “So, this project provided safe drinking water to a lot of folks. It was like 440, 450 homes that were serviced. A lot of those homes had well systems, and probably 90 percent of them had some sort of treatment on their wells.”
The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) awarded nearly $10.8 million in grant funding and loaned an additional $1.5 million for the project in late 2020. Emerson said State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana; state Rep. Jim Stuzzi, R-Indiana; and state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, were instrumental in acquiring funding.
“Without their support, (Water Renovation No. 20) would’ve been very difficult to get done,” Emerson said.
The project, which first started in October 2020, was important for a few reasons, according to Emerson. Firstly, numerous wells in the area tested positive for various contaminants, and well water at Marion Center School District tested positive for lead and copper.
“That’s a rather large school up there,” Emerson said. “And let’s face it, when you have a school that’s having (water) issues, you don’t want your kids drinking water that’s coming back for hits for lead and copper. ... I don’t know how many children (Marion Center) has up there, but they now provide safe drinking water.”
Emerson explained that it can be difficult to find safe ground water for drilling wells because of the region’s history with mining, which has left dangerous levels of iron deposits in people’s water.
Secondly, the completion of Water Renovation No. 20 brings the county one step closer to connecting all its water treatment plants, which would allow clean drinking water to be transferred from plant to plant in the event of an emergency.
“It’s called a ‘redundancy,’” Emerson said. “In the event of an emergency, like a main line break, we can call DEP and get permission to run water from Crooked Creek to Marion Center. ... In my opinion, there’s always a strong need to create redundancy in a system. You never know when one water system can fail and you’ll need another as a backup.”
The Crooked Creek system does not connect with only the Plumville system, however — it also connects with Pennsylvania American Water and the Clymer water treatment plant, Emerson said.
“A goal we’ve been working on for a number of years is to get all these systems connected,” Emerson said. “It creates that redundancy throughout the system. If there’s a need for water, I can open a valve and feed PA American water into Clymer’s system. ... Hopefully someday we’re to the point where we can move water around the entire county. We’re pretty close to that.”
Emerson listed a number of additional benefits that come with the completion of Water Renovation No. 20, including constant access to safe drinking water as well as various financial and economic advantages.
“No. 1, if the power goes out, you still have water,” Emerson said. “No. 2, it’s safe drinking water that you know is tested daily. I mean, we are held to strict regulations to provide water to people. No. 3, you’re going to see an increase in your property values. No. 4, you now have fire protection throughout all these communities, which should result in maybe some folks getting reduced fire insurance rates.”
Emerson said the project will also bring developers into the area now that there are water and sewage systems to which businesses can connect.
The project’s next steps include a scope change to the initial plan, which will provide city water to around 20 additional homes that were not included in the original project.
“We still have one more section to do yet, the Washington Church Road section,” Emerson said. “It’s actually a scope change to the project; it wasn’t in the original project. It’s being funded by money we were under-budget on (for) the main project. ... It’s going to be providing city water (to) an additional 18 or 20 homes on Washington Church Road, and it’s also going to be providing water to a farm out there that employs migrant workers.”
Emerson said the work along Washington Church Road will likely be completed by the end of November or early December.