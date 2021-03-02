GRACETON — A section of Neal Road occasionally will be blocked off to all but local traffic during the next few weeks while workers lay 4,000 feet of waterline pipes.
The Center Township board of supervisors reported Monday that the extension project will run service from the township office, where the system now ends, to the Bork farm and bring water to several houses along the road.
Central Indiana County Water Authority, of Homer City, is administering the project.
The supervisors, at their monthly business meeting, called on residents to buy memberships in Citizens’ Ambulance Service or extend their aid to the local ambulance company to making tax-deductible donations.
A week ago, the White Township board of supervisors made a clear call for support of Citizens’ by donating $100,000 to the EMS agency.
“We’re going to try do something later here,” supervisors Chairman David “Butch” Smyers said. “It won’t be $100,000 though.”
The board named Tammy Housholder, wife of Supervisor Matt Housholder, to serve on the Homer-Center Recreation Department board. The nine-member board is composed of three appointees from each funding agency: Homer City Borough, Center Township and the Homer-Center School District.
Board member Aaron Lehman, who had been “borrowed” from his original role as a school board appointee to help fill the township contingent to the recreation board, will revert to serving the school district.
Tony Maggio and Thomas Dessell also represent the township on the recreation board.
The supervisors encouraged residents to report local ordinance violations to enforcement officers Andy Szentmiklosi at (724) 479-2134 and Charles Westover at (724) 388-1761.
Smyers said some former ordinance enforcement officers have been receiving complaints.
“Please don’t call these guys,” he asked residents.
Smyers also reported that the township will take bids offered through the Westmoreland County Council of Governments for road surfacing and maintenance supplies for the year.
Sarah Shaffer of the Aultman Volunteer Fire Company reported that the department audit is underway and its members have resumed local training at the Indiana County Fire Academy near Waterman. The department is holding bingo games on Thursday evenings and will hold a gun bash March 20.
On behalf of the Homer City fire company, Shaffer said the department plans to reopen its ice cream stand in mid-May, and plans to hold a car show this year.
Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company representative Evan Bertig said the company will conduct neighborhood fund drives in Coral, Graceton and Luciusboro and hold occasional tip board games, but not yet hold regular bingo games.
The department holds hoagie sales on the third Saturday of each month, and is selling raffle tickets for a side-by-side ATV. Bertig also said the station has purchased a pizza oven from the shuttered Grapevine Restaurant.