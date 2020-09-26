Westmoreland County Community College on Friday announced that it would cut tuition by 50 percent for Indiana County high school students who take part in dual-enrollment programs, which allow them to earn community college credits for qualifying courses they take before high school graduation.
The two-year college, which charges $60 per credit for Westmoreland County students, will cut the Indiana County rate of $120 per credit to match its resident rate. It’s the first such exception to the tuition rates that the college has offered, its leaders said.
Under current dual-enrollment agreements for its College in High School program, WCCC grants credit for its own courses to students who complete high school classes, such as Advanced Placement courses, that are judged to match the rigor and content of the higher-education classes.
“The benefit of that is that students who don’t have transportation and may have wanted to take a college class, or don’t have the resources to do that — because there are also scholarships available for those who qualify — it allows them to start a college path,” said WCCC President Tuesday Stanley.
“They could come to us when they graduate from high school, or because we have articulation agreements with IUP, they could go into IUP and take those credits with them.”
WCCC and Indiana Area School District have had a dual-enrollment agreement in place since 2007. United and Apollo-Ridge school districts also have such arrangements for their students to earn Westmoreland County Community College credit for their high school studies.
Stanley said WCCC hopes to contact other school districts in the county to gauge their interest in dual-enrollment partnerships.
“I think this is a leg up for young people in Indiana County,” Stanley said. “Some who may feel intimidated being on a college campus or coming into a college environment, it’s a great way to take college classes and realize ‘I can do this.’”
Local business, education and political leaders joined an online news conference on the Zoom app to praise the announcement and hail the door-opening opportunities for Indiana County students to advance their education.
WCCC has an enrollment of about 4,800 at its main campus in Youngwood, five other locations in Westmoreland County and at branches in Indiana and Fayette counties.
The college soon will break ground on a new education center on the grounds of the Indiana County Technology Center in White Township. WCCC has outgrown its longtime Indiana County campus at the Indiana Professional Center along Route 286.
The community college purchased a building providing 9,200 square feet of classroom and office space in late 2000 at the Airport Professional Center along Route 286.
Last month, the technology center and the Indiana County board of commissioners ratified a lease for a patch of land on the ICTC campus, where it will construct and share a 26,400-square foot building with the Challenger Learning Center at Indiana. The lease, signed Aug. 25, provides the site for 27 years at a one-time fee of $50,000. The county, calling the project the Indiana County Education & Technology Center, will hold the lease and sublet the land to the college.
In a flurry of votes at the commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, the board accepted a grant of $350,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission toward the construction of the new WCCC classroom center. Under an agreement with the ARC, the county will match the grant with $362,500 from a Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant and loans from First Commonwealth and S&T banks.
The commissioners hired Stiffler McGraw engineering firm at $113,000 and Desmone Architects at $176,000 to design and develop the site, utilities and building for WCCC and Challenger.
They contracted with Cavcon Construction Company, of Greensburg, as the construction manager and builder for the project at costs of $1.76 million.
At a cost of $15,575, the commissioners contracted with Peoples Natural Gas Company to extend and relocate 670 feet of pipe to serve the building.
In connection with the ongoing companion project at the technology center, where the new office and education center of the Indiana County Conservation District is nearly complete, the commissioners hired Young & Associates, an Indiana engineering firm, to design a larger stormwater holding pond, to accommodate both projects, at a cost of $7,350. The board approved a change order with CNC Construction, the general contractor of the ICCD project, to construct the holding stormwater containment area for an additional $45,000.
Officials said the redesigned stormwater pond would open space for an additional 30 to 40 parking spaces at the complex.
The commissioners also approved an agreement with ICCD, the county agency with expertise in stormwater and earth management, to meet township and county standards for the stormwater management system.
“It’s not just a building. This is a building that will pay dividends for decades, particularly in workforce development and the education of our students,” said Byron Stauffer, executive director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development. “It cannot be understated — the importance of having this asset here and having the investment by Westmoreland and the statement that they’re making, and their commitment to Indiana County.”