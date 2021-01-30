The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said a winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday.
The weather service said total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible over that 24-hour period in portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. On Facebook, Pittsburgh NWS forecasters said early Saturday that locally higher amounts are possible, though as of early Saturday they predicted 2-3 inches falling in Indiana County and higher numbers to the west and south.
The forecasters also say heavy snow is possible at times, reducing visibility to less than a half mile, so motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling.
At AccuWeather, senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said the major weather maker influencing this weekend’s wintry blast will be the same storm that pummeled California with rain and snow.
“By the time it emerges across the Ohio Valley, (it) is likely to interact with a developing low forming off the Atlantic coast and erupt into a full-blown nor’easter,” Sosnowski said.
The Accuweather senior meteorologist said the duration of this latest storm also may be a factor.
“Some locations in the central Appalachians can expect rounds of snow from late Saturday night to Monday night, and a round of lake-effect snow will follow, prolonging the wintry weather into Tuesday,” Sosnowski said. “In much of the mid-Atlantic, the storm is forecast to extend from Sunday to Tuesday.”
More details can be found at the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, where local observers can post reports of snow or ice.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission also are reminding motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. They recommend going to www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.