The National Weather Service said it wasn’t a tornado but powerful straight line winds that wreaked havoc on trees, small structures, roofs and electrical systems throughout Indiana County on Saturday afternoon.
No injuries were reported in Indiana where the wind snapped an electric utility pole in half and tore the roof from a church along the 900 block of Klondyke Avenue, about a block away from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
By late Sunday, almost 80 congregation members and friends of the Lord Jesus Christ Assembly had rallied to build a temporary roof over the church’s Sunday school and nursery rooms. The sanctuary roof remained intact but the windblown furnishings were rearranged for Sunday morning worship services to go on as scheduled although without power.
Doug Varner, a church leader, said the hastily built roof would be replaced later with a permanent one, but the quick repair work would protect the interior from any further rain or weather damage.
A scant 30 yards from the church, the top of the broken pole still hung from the stretched power lines, evidence that the electric company still had a lot of work ahead before completely recovering from the storm damage.
Scattered power outages remained as of early Sunday evening across Indiana County.
FirstEnergy said the last of those outages may not be restored before Tuesday at 11 p.m. — though many will be restored far sooner.
“That is called a global ETR (estimated time of restoration),” FirstEnergy spokesman Todd Meyers said Sunday evening.
It means that’s when all customers are expected to have power restored, but the number still out Sunday was a far cry from the height of the situation Saturday evening.
“We had 131,000 of Penelec’s customers that were knocked off of power,” Meyers said. “West Penn Power had 99,000 customers out, between 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday.”
Indiana County had 4,800 FirstEnergy customers in the dark (most of them Penelec) as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Meyers said the number was down to 1,300 by 8 a.m. Sunday.
As of early Sunday evening, the Greensburg-based FirstEnergy spokesman said, the numbers without power were down to 24,500 Penelec and 12,000 West Penn Power customers, mostly in rural areas such as Venango, Crawford and Clearfield counties.
Beginning overnight Friday in western Ohio and moving eastward throughout the day Saturday, FirstEnergy said in a weekend news release, powerful winds gusting in some areas to more than 60 mph, along with strong thunderstorms and frequent lighting strikes, brought down trees and limbs that caused widespread damage to FirstEnergy’s utility poles and equipment.
In many areas of Ohio and Pennsylvania, the Akron, Ohio-based umbrella organization for several utilities said the damage is even more significant than that experienced from a similar windstorm last weekend.
“We recognize the inconvenience to our customers when power outages occur — and especially the challenges faced by customers who were impacted two weekends in a row by storms,” said Samuel L. Belcher, senior vice president of FirstEnergy Utilities. “Approximately 3,000 employees from our 10 electric companies and corporate offices, along with more than 1,500 contractors and support personnel from outside FirstEnergy, will continue around-the-clock work until service is restored to every customer.”
According to the National Weather Service station at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, winds gusted over 20 mph, sometimes exceeded 30 mph, and were clocked between 5 and 6 p.m. as gusting over 40 mph.
To be exact, it was 43 mph at 5:35 p.m. Saturday.
“We want to acknowledge everyone who is out lending a hand to a neighbor or helping clear a tree from the roadway,” Indiana Fire Association posted Saturday night. “Kudos to our (Indiana County Emergency Management Agency) 911 center and the dispatchers who reportedly answered over 300 calls for service county-wide in under two hours.”
At 6:55 a.m. Sunday, winds were clocked at the Stewart Airport as gusting to 21 mph. That was the last time since 4:30 p.m. Friday that winds had gusted over 20 mph.
The winds accompanied a storm system that rolled from the Midwest into the Keystone State over the weekend.
“It is a difficult storm to get resources for,” Meyers said.
The FirstEnergy spokesman said 600 contractors, some from as far away as Connecticut and Tennessee, have been helping local crews. On Monday, he said, FirstEnergy expected to have 1,000 line workers out there, between regular workers and contractors.
Some have been working for FirstEnergy since the last round of serious storms.
“Several hundred contractors were still in western Pennsylvania, some into midweek,” Meyers said. “We told them to stick around.”
One White Township resident wondered if a tornado reaching level 1 on the Enhanced Fugita Scale (86-110 mph) came down over the weekend.
Jeffery W. Gass posted that the storms “about wiped my chicken houses out,” bringing “14 or more trees down, one about to fall on my house,” near the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove.
“(I) could use some help,” Gass asked friends late Sunday morning on the Indiana, PA, and Surrounding Areas Scanner Radio Facebook Page. “(I) need to round up hens, put them in a cage, (let me know) if (you) can help.”
He conceded that “it destroyed all my chicken coop and fences” he had spent much time fixing, “but that’s life.”
At the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, meteorologist Bill Modzelewski said there was no tornado, but straight line winds that caused damage across the region.
He said rainfall in most places only was 0.1 to 0.25 inches Saturday.
For the most part, the storm system brought rain, wind and occasional thunder and lightning, but the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh posted on Facebook that an observer in Canaan Heights, Tucker County, W.Va., elevation 3,715 feet, had 1.5 inches of snow over the 24-hour period ending at 7:05 a.m. Sunday.
“Your volunteer firefighters have been very busy with multiple lines down, trees into at least three houses, lost roofs, an oven fire, and clearing trees and debris from the road ways along with trying to find time to check on our own properties and families,” IFA posted.
“Indiana Fire Association has responded to 24 incidents on paper but helped on a few that were not dispatched. Special thanks to mutual aid (partners) Creekside Volunteer Fire Company and Clymer Volunteer Fire Company #1 for coming into our area and helping with calls.”
With winds still gusting over 20 mph early Saturday evening, multiple fire companies from Indiana, Cambria and Clearfield counties were sent to a structure fire along Front Street in Cherry Tree.
“With quick responses from all fire companies and a great knockdown, the building was left with only minimal to moderate damage,” Commodore Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook.
ICEMA said Cherry Tree, Commodore and Hope firefighters, Indiana County Team 900 and Veterans’ Memorial Ambulance were dispatched at 7:04 p.m. Glen Campbell, Clymer, Burnside, Westover, Nicktown and Patton firefighters were dispatched half an hour later.
Commodore VFD posted a “thank you” to Weaver’s Market and Cafe for supplying crews with pizzas and hoagies.
“We can’t thank everyone enough for their constant support not only (Saturday) but always so that we can keep serving our community,” Commodore VFD posted.
ICEMA posted other two weather-related incidents on its online 911 Report, portions of which normally run in The Indiana Gazette on Page A2.
At 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Coal Run Road in Young Township for a downed tree.
At 5:29 p.m. Saturday, Indiana Borough Police Department and IFA were dispatched to reports of a tree on a structure along Grant Street.
As of early Sunday evening, Young Township had the largest number of FirstEnergy customers still without power in Indiana County, 185, followed by White Township with 136, Conemaugh Township with approximately 60 in two separate outages, and Indiana Borough with 36 without power.
Others with fewer than 20 customers still without power included Glen Campbell and Saltsburg boroughs and Armstrong, Banks, Brush Valley, Burrell, Canoe, Cherryhill, West Mahoning and West Wheatfield townships.
Significant numbers outside Indiana County still without power Sunday evening included Unity Township in Westmoreland County with 255 customers still in the dark, while in Armstrong Township South Bend Township had 82 customers in the dark, Wayne Township 51 customers and Plumcreek Township 32 customers.
In Cambria County, Northern Cambria had 342 in the dark, Susquehanna Township 138, and Chest Township 136. In Jefferson County, Young Township had 161 customers without service, Punxsutawney 91, and several dozen others in communities surrounding those two.
REA Energy Cooperative also is working to restore power across its service area, with most of the nearly 1,600 customers still without service as of 5 p.m. Sunday being in Cambria County, including more than 600 in and around Ebensburg.
A relative handful were still without service as of late Sunday afternoon in Indiana and other REA counties. The total number without service in REA areas was down to 142 by 8 p.m. Sunday.